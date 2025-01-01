As of January 1, 2025, the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine to Europe dropped to 0. This was one of Moscow's biggest defeats.
Cessation of gas transit through Ukraine was one of Russia's biggest defeats — Zelenskyy
Zelensky explained that the transformation of energy resources into weapons and cynical energy blackmail by partners is what deprived Russia of its most attractive and geographically most accessible market.
The President noted that most European countries have successfully adapted to changes related to the energy transformation.
He stressed that the common task now is to support Moldova in this process. At the same time, he said, it is important to resist the pressure of some European politicians who, instead of a transparent energy policy, continue to choose cooperation with Moscow's mafia schemes.
At the end of his statement, Zelenskyy concluded that the more gas there is on the market from Europe's true partners, the faster the last negative consequences of Europe's energy dependence on Russia will be overcome.
Termination of Russian gas transit through Ukraine
From January 1, 2025, Ukraine stopped the transit of Russian gas to Europe, terminating the contract with Gazprom.
Note that Ukraine closed the gas valve on January 1 at 07:00, depriving Moscow of approximately $5-7 billion in annual revenue. This happened immediately after the expiration of Naftogaz's five-year contract with Gazprom.
The European Union prepared for this scenario in advance by developing alternative supply routes and infrastructure for importing liquefied natural gas, which ensured the stability of energy supply in the region.
