A city council official was murdered in Zaporizhzhia — video
A city council official was murdered in Zaporizhzhia — video

Zaporizhzhia
Source:  patrol police

On June 11, in Zaporizhzhia, at the entrance of a high-rise building, unknown persons attempted to assassinate local official Maksym Denshchyk. As a result of four shots, the official died at the crime scene.

  • The police have started criminal proceedings and are conducting urgent investigative and operational measures to arrest the perpetrator.
  • The deceased Maksym Denshchyk previously served as director of the Department of Legal Support of the Zaporizhzhia City Council.
  • The attackers of the police officers in the Vinnytsia region turned out to be a father and son who were detained in the Odesa region.

In Zaporizhzhia, an official of the secret police was attacked

The report of shooting and wounding of a man was received at 07:55. The man died of his injuries, and the attacker disappeared, the communications department of the Zaporizhzhya region police reported.

In the morning, a murder was committed in the center of the regional center. The attacker shot the victim four times. The latter died of his injuries. The police are conducting urgent investigative and operational measures, the report says.

Investigators opened a criminal investigation into the murder. Local Telegram channels previously reported that the deceased was an official of the Zaporozhzhia City Council.

Maksym Denshchyk previously directed the Department of Legal Support of the Zaporizhzhia City Council. In May 2024, he was temporarily suspended from his duties during the official investigation.

The head of Zaporizhzhia RMA , Ivan Fedorov, commented on the situation with the terrible murder of an official.

A policeman was killed in Vinnytsia region

On April 20, police officers stopped an unknown dark-coloured car for inspection in the Gaisyn district of the Vinnytsia region.

During the inspection of the car, two men opened fire on the police, killing 20-year-old Maksym Zaretskyy, wounding his partner, and fled the scene.

On April 21, law enforcement officers searched for them and detained them in the village of Lypetske, Podilsky district, Odesa region.

The attackers are two military men, father and son, 52 and 26 years old, natives of the Vinnytsia region.

