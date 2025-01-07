A large-scale conflict is brewing between Britain and the US

The friendly and allied relations between official London and Washington have been threatened by the latest high-profile statements by American billionaire Elon Musk, who is a member of the team of future US President Donald Trump.

Musk could cause a rift between the US and Britain

As Bloomberg has learned, representatives of the three largest political parties in the UK have privately urged Donald Trump's entourage to reconsider his relationship with billionaire Elon Musk before the billionaire completely ruins it.

What is important to understand is that the complaints from the London political elite began after the businessman published several provocative statements on his social network X (Twitter).

Elon Musk expressed his dissatisfaction with Britain's domestic politics and also supported the far-right leader of the populist Reform UK party, Nigel Farage.

Currently, Keir Starmer's ruling Labour Party, the Conservative opposition, and the Reform UK party are asking themselves whether the alliance between Musk and the US president-elect can last long and what risks the billionaire's public activism poses. Share

British politicians are trying to prove to Trump's team that Musk's statements are damaging the future president's reputation, especially in the UK.

Musk and Trump's relationship could sour

According to one insider, the billionaire's high-profile quarrel with Farage will likely lead to his relationship with Trump also soon deteriorating.

Interestingly, some members of the new US president's team expressed concern about Elon Musk's online activity in conversations with their British colleagues.

Another British politician close to Trump's team said they were concerned that Musk had crossed the line and had concluded that he now posed a risk to the president-elect. Share

What is important to understand is that a controversial businessman recently ran an online poll asking whether the US should "liberate the people of Britain from tyranny."