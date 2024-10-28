A series of explosions were heard in several areas of occupied Crimea — video
Source:  online.ua

At night on the 28th of June in the time-occupied Crimea, explosions appeared in the Dzhankoy, Gvardiya and Simferopol districts. Zokrem was hit by about 20 strong vibrations.

Points of attention

  • Multiple explosions were reported in different districts of occupied Crimea, raising concerns among local residents.
  • Eyewitnesses noted up to 20 explosions in Dzhankoy, 8 in Simferopol, and several others in surrounding areas, suggesting possible ballistic strikes.
  • British intelligence reports indicate Ukrainian attacks on Russian military targets in Crimea, including air defense systems and naval objects, weakening Russian military capabilities in the region.
  • Concerns about the escalating situation in Crimea highlight the ongoing tensions and military actions between Ukraine and Russia in the region.
  • The series of explosions in Crimea underscores the volatile nature of the geopolitical situation in the area and the potential implications for regional security.

What is known about the explosions in Crimea

According to local residents, there were quite a few explosions in the Gvardeyskoye area.

Also, according to social media reports, explosions were heard in the Simferopol airport area. However, there is no information about the consequences yet.

A series of eight explosions were heard in the Krasnogvardeysky district, according to information from eyewitnesses, notes "Krymsky Veter".

In addition, up to 20 explosions were heard in Dzhankoy and nearby areas, which probably indicates "arrivals".

Recall that the Gauleiter of Sevastopol had previously warned of the threat of ballistic strikes, but later announced the all-clear.

It later became known that up to 20 explosions were heard in Dzhankoy and the area, up to 8 explosions in Simferopol and Krasnogvardeysky districts, in the village of Gvardeyskoye and Simferopol (airport area).

By the way, there are airfields of the occupiers in Dzhankoy, Simferopol and Gvardeyskoye.

Ukraine significantly weakens the military potential of the Russian Federation in Crimea

As British intelligence reminds, on October 7, 2024, Ukrainian forces attacked the sea oil terminal in Feodosia. Earlier, in March of this year, this facility was already attacked by drones.

Thus, British intelligence confirms that Ukrainian attacks are gradually undermining Russian military capabilities in Crimea.

Among the objects that became targets for 2024 were air defense systems, airfields, command centers, military-naval objects, logistics and places through the Kerch Channel, the British Ministry of Defense reports.

