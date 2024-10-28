At night on the 28th of June in the time-occupied Crimea, explosions appeared in the Dzhankoy, Gvardiya and Simferopol districts. Zokrem was hit by about 20 strong vibrations.

What is known about the explosions in Crimea

According to local residents, there were quite a few explosions in the Gvardeyskoye area.

Also, according to social media reports, explosions were heard in the Simferopol airport area. However, there is no information about the consequences yet.

A series of eight explosions were heard in the Krasnogvardeysky district, according to information from eyewitnesses, notes "Krymsky Veter". Share

In addition, up to 20 explosions were heard in Dzhankoy and nearby areas, which probably indicates "arrivals".

Recall that the Gauleiter of Sevastopol had previously warned of the threat of ballistic strikes, but later announced the all-clear.

It later became known that up to 20 explosions were heard in Dzhankoy and the area, up to 8 explosions in Simferopol and Krasnogvardeysky districts, in the village of Gvardeyskoye and Simferopol (airport area).

By the way, there are airfields of the occupiers in Dzhankoy, Simferopol and Gvardeyskoye.

Ukraine significantly weakens the military potential of the Russian Federation in Crimea

As British intelligence reminds, on October 7, 2024, Ukrainian forces attacked the sea oil terminal in Feodosia. Earlier, in March of this year, this facility was already attacked by drones.

Thus, British intelligence confirms that Ukrainian attacks are gradually undermining Russian military capabilities in Crimea.