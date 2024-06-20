General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated almost 1,200 Russian soldiers in 24 hrs

According to the information of the General Staff, during the day, the Ukrainian military liquidated another 1,170 occupiers of the criminal army of the Russian Federation and dozens of enemy units of weapons and equipment.

What is known about the current and total losses of the Russian army in the war against Ukraine

personnel — 530,920 (+1,170) people were eliminated;

tanks — 7,987 (+3) units;

armored fighting vehicles — 15,337 (+18) units;

artillery systems — 14,052 (+45) units;

MLRS — 1,105 (+1) units;

air defence equipment — 859 (+2) units;

aircraft — 359 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 11,260 (+39) units;

cruise missiles — 2,298 (+1) units;

warships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 19,134 (+56) units;

special equipment — 2,357 (+6) units.

What is known about the situation at the front

According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a well-known Russian war correspondent said that on June 17 and 18, the Ukrainian military took control of the settlement of Tykhe, and the criminal army of the Russian Federation carried out airstrikes on the village.

According to the geolocation data as of the 10th and 18th, the AFU returned lost positions in the southern and central part of Staritsa, southwest of Vovchansk.

Analysts also refer to a Ukrainian military battalion that operated in the Staritsa area. The defence forces announced the withdrawal from positions in the area.

In the Luhansk region, fighting continued along the Kupiansk-Svatove-Kreminna line without confirmed advances.

Meanwhile, the ISW points to the statements of Russian sources regarding the advance in the Rozdolivka region, south of Siversk in the Donetsk region.

ISW recently observed geolocation footage of Russian troops advancing on the western and eastern outskirts of Rozdolivka, analysts emphasise in their own report. Share

The Russian Federation's occupation army also slightly advanced to the northeast of Chasiv Yar.

According to geolocation footage, the Russian invaders slightly advanced in the centre of Kalynyvka, north of Chasiv Yar.

According to Russian sources, the Russian Federation's occupation army is also advancing south of Chasiv Yar and west of Horlivka.

Russian troops were advancing:

in the area of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Sokil, Novopokrovske, Yevgenivka and Novoselivka Persha;

near Yasnobrodivka;

near Karlivka and Nevelske.

The occupying army also made a limited advance west of Donetsk and continued offensive operations west and southwest of the city.

Geolocation footage released on June 18 shows Russian troops have made a small advance in the fields south of Georgiivka.

It is reported that Russian forces continued to advance west of Donetsk near Krasnohorivka and southwest of Donetsk near Paraskoviivka, Maksymilianivka, Kostiantynivka and in the Vugledars direction.

Russian forces reportedly attacked south of Velika Novosilka near Urozhaine and southwest of Velyka Novosilka near Rivnopol and Novodarivka.

Russian and Ukrainian sources reported that fighting continues near Robotyne, to the east of Robotynoy near Verbove, to the northeast of Robotyne near Malaya Tokmachka and Novopokrovka, and the north of Robotyne near Novodanilivka.

Geolocation footage released on June 18 shows that Russian forces have made a small advance north of Korsunky (northeast of Krynky in the eastern Kherson region), but this advance likely did not occur in the last 24 hours.

On June 18 and 19, positional combat operations continued on the eastern bank of the Kherson region, including near Krynky.