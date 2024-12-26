According to the Ministry of Finance and Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine received about $1.7 billion from Japan under World Bank programs.

What will the funds received from Japan be used for?

Shmyhal noted that funds are already being directed to projects in the social, medical and educational spheres, as well as to support business.

Ukraine received these funds between November and December under the following programs:

USD 602 million in loans under the "Investing in Social Protection for Increased Coverage, Resilience and Effectiveness" (INSPIRE) project.

$400 million loan in December 2024 under the Supporting Recovery through Smart Fiscal Governance (SURGE) program.

$250 million in loans during November-December 2024 as part of the implementation of the Sustainable, Inclusive and Environmentally Sustainable Entrepreneurship (RISE) program.

$220 million in December 2024 under the Transforming Healthcare through Reform and Investment in Efficiency (THRIVE) program.

$200 million in November-December 2024 as part of the implementation of the program "Enhancing Access and Resilience of Education in Crisis in Ukraine" (LEARN).

What is known about assistance from other Western partners of Ukraine?

According to the Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, his country plans to transfer about 6 billion euros more in aid, mainly for the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system, which has suffered significant damage as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

The Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine emphasized that for three years since the beginning of the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine, his country has been providing military, humanitarian, and economic assistance.

He noted that one of the priority areas of assistance to Ukraine for the Netherlands remains the restoration of the Ukrainian energy system damaged as a result of attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.