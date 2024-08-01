Kherson Watermelon has become a new geographical indication in Ukraine. What does it mean

The Ukrainian National Intellectual Property and Innovation Office (IP Office) has registered a new geographical indication (GI) — Kherson Watermelon. It will be worn by melons grown on the sandy soils of the Tavria region in the territory of the Skadovsky, Kherson, and Kakhovsky districts of the Kherson region.

Kherson Watermelon became a geographical indication

Kherson watermelon is characterized by a high level of sugar and dense flesh. The skin of the watermelon is green with pale green stripes, the pulp is from pink to deep red. This watermelon is extremely crunchy and tasty.

Registration of Kherson watermelon as a geographical indication is an important event for our agricultural sector. Watermelon, grown on the sandy soils of the Tavria region, received recognition for its uniqueness and became a symbol of the resilience and dedication of Ukrainian farmers who work even in the difficult conditions of war.

This status provides producers with additional advantages, increasing their competitiveness on the domestic and international markets. Local communities will receive additional tax revenues, which will contribute to the economic development of the region. For consumers, this is a guarantee of high quality and product safety.

We are proud of our farmers and will support them in all their endeavors. The Kherson watermelon is an example of how traditional products can become brands that represent Ukraine on the world stage, said Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine Vitaly Kindrativ.

The application for registration of the geographical indication was submitted by the public union "Association of Kherson Watermelon Producers", whose representatives are currently defending their native land from the Russian invaders at the front.

Kherson watermelons

The sweet striped watermelon, known to all of us since childhood, has become a symbol of the liberation of Kherson and the defense of the Kherson region, — noted the director of the IR office, Olena Orliuk.

The fact that the Kherson watermelon finally received a geographical indication is very symbolic and truly gives hope. We saw what the occupiers did in the Kherson region. We see how the region is currently suffering from shelling. We have seen how Russia regularly steals Ukrainian heritage: the Melitopol cherry is the latest example. At the same time, we believe that very soon the entire temporarily occupied South will be Ukrainian again, and not only Ukrainians, but also the world will enjoy Kherson watermelon. And this GZ, like other Ukrainian designations, will be transferred to the EU for protection on European markets. Ukraine values and respects intellectual property.

What other geographical indications are there in Ukraine

To date, the State Register of Geographical Indications of Ukraine has entered information on 3,133 geographical indications. 37 objects were registered directly under the national procedure, among which 29 geographical indications are exclusively for goods originating from the territory of Ukraine.

Geographical indication is the name of a place that identifies a product that originates from a certain geographical area and has a special quality, reputation or other characteristics due mainly to this place of origin, and at least one of the stages of its production (production (mining) and/or processing , and/or preparation) is carried out in a defined geographical area.

Examples of Ukrainian geographical indications: "Melitopol cherry", "Krolevetski towels", "Petrykiv painting", "Transcarpathian wine", "Hutsul brindsia".