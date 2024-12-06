The counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Kursk region of Russia became a real disaster not only for the dictator Vladimir Putin, but also for the economy of the aggressor country.

Russia still cannot recover from the Kursk operation

As you know, the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia began on the morning of August 6, 2024.

It was then that the Defense Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the city of Suja.

In just a few weeks, Ukrainian soldiers managed to take control of hundreds of square kilometers of Russian territory.

In fact, for 4 months now, Russian troops have not been able to dislodge the Armed Forces from the border regions of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Against this background, it is worth noting that official Moscow estimates the cost of restoring the economy after the invasion at 700 billion rubles.

Putin made a new unexpected personnel decision

On December 6, it became officially known that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed the governor of the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov.

Instead, he appointed acting head of the region of State Duma deputy Oleksandr Khinshtein.

What is important to understand is that this is the second change of the regional leadership in a year, the cause of which was the "chaos" after the attack of the Armed Forces and the failed defense.

Insiders claim that the Kremlin began looking for Smirnov's replacement at the beginning of November, but Khinshtein's candidacy was approved literally the day before.

The main problems that Smirnov failed to deal with are the dissatisfaction and protests of the displaced people from the areas controlled by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as conflicts with the heads of municipal bodies, which the governor was unable to dislodge. Share

It is also worth noting that another reason for Smirnov's resignation is the construction of defense structures on the border with Ukraine, which "didn't make any sense at a critical moment."