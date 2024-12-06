The counteroffensive of the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Kursk region of Russia became a real disaster not only for the dictator Vladimir Putin, but also for the economy of the aggressor country.
Points of attention
- The Kursk operation caused a serious weakening of the economy of the Russian Federation.
- Significant territories of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation were under the control of Ukrainian troops for 4 months.
- The resignation of the governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and the appointment of a new head indicate the serious political consequences of Ukraine's actions.
Russia still cannot recover from the Kursk operation
As you know, the fighting in the Kursk region of Russia began on the morning of August 6, 2024.
It was then that the Defense Forces of Ukraine crossed the Russian-Ukrainian border near the city of Suja.
In just a few weeks, Ukrainian soldiers managed to take control of hundreds of square kilometers of Russian territory.
In fact, for 4 months now, Russian troops have not been able to dislodge the Armed Forces from the border regions of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
Against this background, it is worth noting that official Moscow estimates the cost of restoring the economy after the invasion at 700 billion rubles.
Putin made a new unexpected personnel decision
On December 6, it became officially known that the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dismissed the governor of the Kursk region Oleksiy Smirnov.
Instead, he appointed acting head of the region of State Duma deputy Oleksandr Khinshtein.
What is important to understand is that this is the second change of the regional leadership in a year, the cause of which was the "chaos" after the attack of the Armed Forces and the failed defense.
Insiders claim that the Kremlin began looking for Smirnov's replacement at the beginning of November, but Khinshtein's candidacy was approved literally the day before.
It is also worth noting that another reason for Smirnov's resignation is the construction of defense structures on the border with Ukraine, which "didn't make any sense at a critical moment."
