Maguchih won the second gold for Ukraine at the 2024 Olympics

On August 4, Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Maguchih won another gold medal for her country at the Olympic Games in Paris.

Maguchih brought another victory for Ukraine

The athlete managed to do this, taking a height of 2 meters.

The Ukrainian competed with the Australian Nikola Olislagers for the coveted "gold" and was able to successfully defeat her rival.

What is important to understand is that this is the second gold medal for Ukraine.

On August 3, Ukrainian fencers led by Olga Harlan won gold for the Ukrainian team.

In addition, on August 4, Iryna Gerashchenko won the bronze medal. This is her first Olympic award. She managed to reach a height of 1.95 m.

On the same day, Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Khizhnyak defeated Cuban Arlen Lopez in the ring. He won by split decision in the semifinals of the 80 kg boxing tournament at the 2024 Olympic Games.

In this way, Khyzhnyak brought silver to Ukraine and got a chance to compete for gold in the final.

What is important to know about Yaroslav Maguchih

Yaroslav Maguchih is 22 years old. The future Olympic champion was born in Dnipro.

It is worth noting that at the previous Olympic Games in Tokyo, she was able to win a bronze medal, and she entered the competition as the current world champion and world record holder.

Photo: facebook.com/Mahuchikh

In July of this year, at the Diamond League competitions in Paris, the Ukrainian track and field athlete set the world record for high jump — 2.10 meters.

What is important to understand is that none of the women have jumped higher in the past few decades.