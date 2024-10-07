Putin, in a panic due to drone attacks, demolished his top residence in Sochi

The main building of the residence of the illegitimate Russian president Vladimir Putin in Sochi was demolished, because he probably became afraid to visit this resort after the Ukrainian drone attacks.

Putin was afraid of Ukrainian drones

"Bocharov Ruchey" has been the official residence of Putin since 1991. From the investigation of the Russian publication "Projekt" it appears that the demolition of the building in the residence was completed in March.

Putin's residence "Bocharov Ruchei"

Now in its place is a pit, around which construction machinery works.

Putin's residence in 2023 and 2024

At the same time, on March 6, 2024, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, visited the Sochi residence. Putin held a meeting with him in another building called "Bocharov Ruchey-2".

According to the authors of the Project, Putin has not been to Sochi and neighboring cities for seven months. This is a record for at least the last 10 years.

In particular, this year, according to investigators, the Kremlin leader broke his long-standing tradition of celebrating the birthday of his alleged lover Alina Kabaeva on the Black Sea coast.

The main reason for such changes in the media is called fear after Ukrainian drones attacked the city several times and damaged the airport's helipad.

What is known about Putin's residences

Earlier, the investigators said that 4 residences were fixed for Putin — the Kremlin, Novo-Ogaryovo, "Bocharov ruchey" and Valdai (Novgorod region).

In 2023, Proekt wrote that a secret railway and a network of stations were built for Putin to his residences.

In April 2023, it became known that the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun complex was installed on Krasnaya Polyana in Sochi, where the secret residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin is located.

On October 1, 2023, the GUR successfully attacked the parking lot of Russian helicopters in Sochi.

It is clarified that as a result of an attack by Ukrainian drones, there is a hit on the parking lot of Russian helicopters in the Adler district in the Russian city of Sochi.