Russia is frantically strengthening the defense of the Crimean bridge — exactly how

The Russian invaders are strengthening the defense of the Crimean bridge, which connects the occupied Crimea with Russia, with additional towers with anti-aircraft defense systems.

In a panic, Russia strengthens the Crimean Bridge

The first discovered towers consist of two parts, of which the inner one is a transformer tower with stairs, and the outer one is a metal frame that secures and holds the entire structure, on top of which is placed the combat module of the Pantsir-S1M anti-aircraft missile-gun complex.

The photo, taken at the end of November 2024, shows the interior of the tower, installed approximately in the area of 10 spans, if counted from the arch of the bridge. 30 similar tower-transformers of the CJR had previously been noticed on a construction site near the bridge from the Kerch side.

Crimean bridge

The first two towers with the Pantsir-S1M complexes were discovered at the end of September 2024 on both sides of the viaduct on the island of Tuzla, and they appeared there approximately in the middle of the same month, noted the CJR.

The Center noted that if the first two structures were installed on the shores of the island, then the third is probably based on parallel bridges with lattices, which the occupiers have been building for six months on both sides. In this case, they will be both anti-drone protection for the supports and a platform for placing towers with Russian anti-aircraft defense.

Crimean bridge

According to the tactical and technical characteristics, the Pantsir-S1 air defense system is capable of hitting targets at an altitude of up to 15 km and a radius of 20 km. However, "Armors" are capable of grouping together, thus increasing the protected area. It is obvious that each new "air defense tower" increases the chances for the Crimean bridge to avoid damage from Ukrainian missile and drone attacks.

How the Russians are trying to protect the Crimean bridge

The occupiers of the Russian Federation are preparing for a possible massive attack on the Crimean Bridge. In particular, in the area of the crossing, they placed two anti-aircraft systems "Pantsyr" and other defense equipment.

As you can see on the new satellite images, the Russians are actively strengthening the defensive structures around the bridge.