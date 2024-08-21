Russians complain about a large-scale drone attack on Moscow — video

The Russian Federation announced one of the largest attacks on Moscow, as a result of which the Russian air defense system allegedly shot down 10 drones.

What is known about the drone attack on Moscow

As the mayor of Moscow, Serhiy Sobyanin, reported, a total of 10 drones were allegedly shot down in the region.

This is one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow with the help of drones for all time, — noted Sobyanin. Share

According to the mayor, there was no damage or injuries at the place where the debris fell. Specialists of emergency services are working at the scene.

Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense had allegedly shot down 45 drones on Russian territory overnight.

In particular, 11 drones were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region, 23 over Bryansk, 6 over Belgorod, 3 over Kaluga, and 2 over Kursk.

In the Rostov region, Russians have been unable to extinguish a fire at an oil depot for the third day

In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after an attack by Ukrainian drones, the fire at the Kavkaz plant has been extinguished for the third day. The burning area has increased to 10,000 square meters.

It is reported that about 22 of the 74 diesel tanks are currently burning there and are likely to burn for several more days. About 520 people are extinguishing the fire, rescuers from neighboring regions are involved.