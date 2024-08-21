Russians complain about a large-scale drone attack on Moscow — video

The Russian Federation announced one of the largest attacks on Moscow, as a result of which the Russian air defense system allegedly shot down 10 drones.
Points of attention
- The mayor of Moscow announced the downing of 10 drones as part of one of the largest attempts to attack Moscow.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that air defenses allegedly shot down 45 drones on Russian territory overnight.
- In the Rostov region, a fire continues at a plant after an attack by Ukrainian drones, and it has been extinguished for the third day.
- The fire at the plant is increasing, the fire has not yet been contained, and hundreds of rescuers are working.
- Firefighters are trying to prevent detonation by constantly watering the area between the diesel fuel tanks.
What is known about the drone attack on Moscow
As the mayor of Moscow, Serhiy Sobyanin, reported, a total of 10 drones were allegedly shot down in the region.
According to the mayor, there was no damage or injuries at the place where the debris fell. Specialists of emergency services are working at the scene.
Later, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that air defense had allegedly shot down 45 drones on Russian territory overnight.
In particular, 11 drones were allegedly shot down over the Moscow region, 23 over Bryansk, 6 over Belgorod, 3 over Kaluga, and 2 over Kursk.
In the Rostov region, Russians have been unable to extinguish a fire at an oil depot for the third day
In the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, after an attack by Ukrainian drones, the fire at the Kavkaz plant has been extinguished for the third day. The burning area has increased to 10,000 square meters.
It is reported that about 22 of the 74 diesel tanks are currently burning there and are likely to burn for several more days. About 520 people are extinguishing the fire, rescuers from neighboring regions are involved.
So far, it has not been possible to localize the fire. Firefighters constantly flood the area between the tanks to prevent detonation.
