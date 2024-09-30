Sibiga started negotiations with Hungarian Minister Szijjarto in Budapest — details

On September 30, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Andrii Sybiga, met in Budapest with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Siyarto. The key topics of discussion will be the development of good neighborly relations, implementation of joint projects.
Points of attention
- The negotiations between Sibiga and Sijarto in Budapest were concerned with the development of good-neighborly relations and the implementation of joint projects.
- Hungary has expressed its support for the establishment of peace in Ukraine and seeks to improve relations with Kyiv.
- Sybiga's visit to Hungary was aimed at establishing a policy of good neighborliness and supporting Ukraine's approach to the EU and NATO.
- The main topics of the negotiations included the development of the economy, border infrastructure and the protection of the rights of national minorities.
- The visit of the Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs is part of the strategy of joining Ukraine to European and Atlantic structures.
What is known about the negotiations between Sibiga and Sijarto
As reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiga and the Minister of Foreign Economy and Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijarto began in Budapest in the tete-a-te format.
Hungarian colleague Peter Szijarto noted that his country is in the global majority regarding the call for the speedy establishment of peace in Ukraine. In addition, Budapest wants good neighborly relations with Kyiv.
Sibiga's visit to Hungary
The day before, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine noted that the key topics of discussion will be:
development of good-neighborly relations, implementation of joint projects, in particular in the spheres of economy, border infrastructure, protection of the rights of national minorities.
promotion of Ukraine's accession to the EU and NATO.
The peace formula as a way to a fair end to Russian aggression.
