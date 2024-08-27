According to the head of Poltava OVA Philip Pronin, three residents of Poltava died in the hospital from serious injuries during the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What is known about the increase in victims of the Russian attack on Poltava Oblast

Unfortunately, three civilians who were injured yesterday as a result of a massive enemy attack died in the hospital... Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more people, Pronin said. Share

What is known about the consequences of Russian attacks on other regions of Ukraine

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of a night strike by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih.

Five were injured. In the hospital, a 43-year-old woman is "severe". A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home, Lysak noted. Share

Lysak added that the fate of two more people is currently unknown.

Probably, they can be under rubble, - emphasized the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA. Share

In addition, as a result of the impact, six shops, four high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

All services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy. Together with the rescuers, climbers of the State Emergency Service and dog handlers work on the spot. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 11 adults and 2 children, - noted the representatives of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Share

According to the information of the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, in the morning the rescuers got a woman out from under the rubble.

Our rescuers dug out a 43-year-old woman under the rubble around 5 in the morning, she is serious, but alive - doctors are fighting for her life. A total of five people were saved as a result of the rescue operation, Vilkul said. Share

He also announced the creation of a commission to examine the destruction in nearby houses. An aid headquarters has also been created, where construction materials are issued and applications for material aid from the city are accepted.