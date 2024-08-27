According to the head of Poltava OVA Philip Pronin, three residents of Poltava died in the hospital from serious injuries during the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of a night strike by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih.
Lysak added that the fate of two more people is currently unknown.
In addition, as a result of the impact, six shops, four high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.
According to the information of the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, in the morning the rescuers got a woman out from under the rubble.
He also announced the creation of a commission to examine the destruction in nearby houses. An aid headquarters has also been created, where construction materials are issued and applications for material aid from the city are accepted.
