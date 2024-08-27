Three victims died in Poltava Oblast due to the attack of the Russian Federation
Three victims died in Poltava Oblast due to the attack of the Russian Federation

Philip Pronin / Poltava OVA
Poltava
According to the head of Poltava OVA Philip Pronin, three residents of Poltava died in the hospital from serious injuries during the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • Three victims in Poltava Oblast died in the hospital from serious injuries during the attack of the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
  • As a result of the attack in Poltava, six shops, four high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged, prompting rescue services and psychologists to provide aid to the victims.
  • The city authorities are organizing assistance and providing material aid to residents affected by the enemy attacks, while doctors continue to fight for the lives of the injured individuals.
  • In other regions of Ukraine, such as Kryvyi Rih, similar attacks have caused casualties and injuries, with ongoing rescue operations and assistance efforts underway.
  • Rescuers, climbers, and psychologists are actively involved in helping the victims, while authorities are establishing commissions to assess the damage and provide necessary aid.

What is known about the increase in victims of the Russian attack on Poltava Oblast

Unfortunately, three civilians who were injured yesterday as a result of a massive enemy attack died in the hospital... Doctors continue to fight for the lives of two more people, Pronin said.

What is known about the consequences of Russian attacks on other regions of Ukraine

According to the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA, two people were killed and five others were injured as a result of a night strike by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on a hotel in Kryvyi Rih.

Five were injured. In the hospital, a 43-year-old woman is "severe". A 37-year-old man is also hospitalized. He is in a moderate condition. Three more victims will recover at home, Lysak noted.

Lysak added that the fate of two more people is currently unknown.

Probably, they can be under rubble, - emphasized the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA.

In addition, as a result of the impact, six shops, four high-rise buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

All services continue to work at the scene of the tragedy. Together with the rescuers, climbers of the State Emergency Service and dog handlers work on the spot. Psychologists of the State Emergency Service provided assistance to 11 adults and 2 children, - noted the representatives of the State Emergency Service in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to the information of the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, in the morning the rescuers got a woman out from under the rubble.

Our rescuers dug out a 43-year-old woman under the rubble around 5 in the morning, she is serious, but alive - doctors are fighting for her life. A total of five people were saved as a result of the rescue operation, Vilkul said.

He also announced the creation of a commission to examine the destruction in nearby houses. An aid headquarters has also been created, where construction materials are issued and applications for material aid from the city are accepted.

