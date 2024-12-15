US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell, who previously served as the Director of National Intelligence during Trump's first term, as the President's Special Envoy for Special Operations.

What is known about Richard Grenell?

As Donald Trump said, Grenell will work to resolve problems in the "hottest spots in the world," including Venezuela and North Korea.

Grenell has previously been in contact with allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In 2020, he held secret talks trying to achieve Maduro's peaceful departure from power after a disputed 2018 election that the international community deemed illegitimate.

Richard Grenell (photo - from open sources)

Sources also report that Grenell will focus on resolving conflicts in the Balkans.

Presidential and special envoys of the United States carry out diplomatic missions, including those aimed at resolving global crises or regional conflicts. Grenell has experience in such matters, which allows him to effectively carry out the duties assigned to him. Share

On the eve of the US presidential election on November 5, Richard Grenell was named the leading contender for the position of the new Secretary of State, but the position was ultimately awarded to US Senator Marco Rubio.

Kellogg Peace Plan: What is Known

The peace plan proposed in April by future US special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg envisages lifting sanctions on Russia and freezing the front.

The Kellogg Plan calls for freezing the front line through a ceasefire and a demilitarized zone. Russia is to receive partial sanctions relief, and full sanctions relief only after a peace agreement that "should please" Ukraine. Share

The Kellogg Plan does not require Ukraine to abandon the TOT, but the return of the territories must be through diplomatic channels. Ukraine must recognize that reintegration of these lands will require significant diplomatic efforts, which may occur after Putin leaves.

Kellogg also says that Ukraine's membership in NATO should be suspended "in exchange for an agreement with verifiable security guarantees."

The plan also says that future U.S. aid will be contingent on negotiations. The U.S. will arm Ukraine so that it can defend itself and stop any further Russian advances before and after a peace deal.