US President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Richard Grenell, who previously served as the Director of National Intelligence during Trump's first term, as the President's Special Envoy for Special Operations.
Points of attention
- Richard Grenell has been appointed as the President's Special Envoy for Special Missions and will focus on resolving issues in hot spots around the world, such as Venezuela and North Korea.
- Grenell has held positions in the US National Intelligence Service and is known for his contacts with world leaders, which allows him to successfully carry out diplomatic tasks.
- The Kellogg Plan for Ukraine and Russia provides for the lifting of sanctions on the Russian Federation on the basis of a peace agreement, the freezing of the front line, and the return of territories through diplomatic means.
- Kellogg also proposes suspending Ukraine's membership in NATO in exchange for security guarantees and US assistance in weapons to protect against Russian threats.
What is known about Richard Grenell?
As Donald Trump said, Grenell will work to resolve problems in the "hottest spots in the world," including Venezuela and North Korea.
Grenell has previously been in contact with allies of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. In 2020, he held secret talks trying to achieve Maduro's peaceful departure from power after a disputed 2018 election that the international community deemed illegitimate.
Sources also report that Grenell will focus on resolving conflicts in the Balkans.
On the eve of the US presidential election on November 5, Richard Grenell was named the leading contender for the position of the new Secretary of State, but the position was ultimately awarded to US Senator Marco Rubio.
Kellogg Peace Plan: What is Known
The peace plan proposed in April by future US special representative for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg envisages lifting sanctions on Russia and freezing the front.
The Kellogg Plan does not require Ukraine to abandon the TOT, but the return of the territories must be through diplomatic channels. Ukraine must recognize that reintegration of these lands will require significant diplomatic efforts, which may occur after Putin leaves.
Kellogg also says that Ukraine's membership in NATO should be suspended "in exchange for an agreement with verifiable security guarantees."
The plan also says that future U.S. aid will be contingent on negotiations. The U.S. will arm Ukraine so that it can defend itself and stop any further Russian advances before and after a peace deal.
