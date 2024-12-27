Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Kill 3 Russian Army Captains

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (DIU) reports another successful operation conducted by Ukrainian soldiers - they managed to eliminate three captains of the Russian occupation army at once.

What is known about the new successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?

It involved:

Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,

Security Service of Ukraine,

Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

operational group of troops “Tavria”.

Ukrainian intelligence officers received data regarding a planned meeting with the participation of officers of the command of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Russian occupation forces, who are participating in the criminal war against Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region.

After that, the DIU developed an operation plan, in which the Tavria Special Operations Command, the SBU's SBU Special Operations Command, and the Typhoon tactical group of the SBU joined forces and resources.

Immediately after the start of the field meeting of the occupiers, a high-precision strike from HIMARS was launched against the gathering of Russian officers and their vehicles, and after the arrival of the occupiers' evacuation group, strike drones of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces attacked.

Results of the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

As a result of the operation, three officers of the Russian occupation forces were eliminated:

Captain Nagorny Dmitry Olegovich, Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

Captain Grigory Aleksandrovich Krokhmalov, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence,

Chief of Intelligence of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

Captain Fomin Yuri Viktorovich, commander of the anti-aircraft battery of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is noted that 5 units of enemy vehicles were destroyed.

The struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes DIU.