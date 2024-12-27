Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Kill 3 Russian Army Captains
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Kill 3 Russian Army Captains

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Watch: Ukrainian Defense Forces Kill 3 Russian Army Captains
Читати українською

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (DIU) reports another successful operation conducted by Ukrainian soldiers - they managed to eliminate three captains of the Russian occupation army at once.

Points of attention

  • The operation was carried out in the Zaporizhia region.
  • The DIU learned important information about the occupiers' intentions and developed a plan to eliminate the enemy forces.
  • The Ukrainian military carried out a precision strike with HIMARS and also repeatedly attacked the occupiers with drones.

What is known about the new successful operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces?

It involved:

  • Department of Active Actions of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine,

  • Security Service of Ukraine,

  • Forces of unmanned systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine,

  • operational group of troops “Tavria”.

Ukrainian intelligence officers received data regarding a planned meeting with the participation of officers of the command of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Russian occupation forces, who are participating in the criminal war against Ukraine in the Zaporizhia region.

After that, the DIU developed an operation plan, in which the Tavria Special Operations Command, the SBU's SBU Special Operations Command, and the Typhoon tactical group of the SBU joined forces and resources.

Immediately after the start of the field meeting of the occupiers, a high-precision strike from HIMARS was launched against the gathering of Russian officers and their vehicles, and after the arrival of the occupiers' evacuation group, strike drones of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces attacked.

Results of the operation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

As a result of the operation, three officers of the Russian occupation forces were eliminated:

  • Captain Nagorny Dmitry Olegovich, Commander of the 1st Battalion of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

  • Captain Grigory Aleksandrovich Krokhmalov, Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence,

  • Chief of Intelligence of the 135th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation;

  • Captain Fomin Yuri Viktorovich, commander of the anti-aircraft battery of the 4th Guards Military Base of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

In addition, it is noted that 5 units of enemy vehicles were destroyed.

The struggle continues! Glory to Ukraine! — emphasizes DIU.

Photo: screenshot

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian airports announced the "Carpet" plan — what's happening
Russian airports suspend operations again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Air defense forces shot down 13 drones during Russian attack on Ukraine
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The air defense forces reported on the results of their work
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Media reveals the main secret of the Russian Oreshnik missile
“Oreshnik” is not the result of Russian technological progress

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?