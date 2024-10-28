Zelensky arrived on a working visit to Iceland — for what purpose

On October 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Iceland for the first time on a working visit. The purpose of his visit is to support Ukraine's Victory Plan.

He arrived in Iceland for the first time on a business visit. I will take part in the fourth Ukraine-Northern Europe summit and hold bilateral negotiations with its participants: the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Sweden.

According to him, he also plans to meet with the president and representatives of the Icelandic parliament. During their meeting, they will discuss support for Ukraine's victory plan and issues in which the countries' cooperation can be most effective.

In particular, we are talking about financing the Ukrainian production of weapons and long-range weapons, preparing for winter, maritime security, limiting the Russian shadow fleet, defense support, training and equipping Ukrainian soldiers.

The countries of Northern Europe are our principled and determined allies, and the Ukraine-Northern Europe platform is one of our most effective multilateral formats. We continue to work together to realize its full potential. Share

Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Iceland

Diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Iceland were established in 1992, after Ukraine gained independence. Iceland recognized the independence of Ukraine on January 15, 1991 and became one of the first countries to do so.

Relations between the countries are friendly, but due to Iceland's remoteness and size, the scope of cooperation remains relatively small. The main areas of cooperation include economy, education, energy and cultural exchanges. Iceland supports Ukraine in international forums and advocates its territorial integrity and sovereignty, especially after the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014.

Iceland also supports European Union sanctions against Russia and provides humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Relations between the states strengthened against the background of Iceland's support for Ukraine during a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation in 2022. Although Iceland is not a member of the EU, it coordinates its position with the European Union and NATO and constantly supports Ukraine in international organizations such as the UN and the Council of Europe.