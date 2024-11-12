According to the representatives of the Agency for Investigation and Management of Assets (ARMA), during the period of independence, more than 100 billion dollars of assets were illegally withdrawn from Ukraine.

How Ukraine is trying to return funds illegally withdrawn from the country

It is noted that in July 2023, ARMA developed a mechanism for the realization of withdrawn Ukrainian funds that were seized abroad.

However, ARMA cannot independently choose a buyer, but is forced to create a tender commission with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Justice.

We have analyzed that, as of today, we can talk about figures of more than 100 billion dollars as a dynamic figure that is located abroad, — says the head of the department Olena Duma.

The commission takes into account the experience of selling similar assets, for example:

for yachts, it can be a world auction house;

for real estate — a real estate agency;

for works of art — specialized sites.

What is known about ARMA's sale of confiscated assets for the benefit of Ukraine

On September 6, an auction was held at "Prozorro.Prodazhi", where a part of the arrested collection of watches of former deputy Viktor Medvedchuk was sold.

Out of a total of 20 watches on display, 18 participants competed for 8 watches.

The most expensive lot was the Patek Philippe watch, which was sold for UAH 1.27 million.

According to the results of the bidding, the following was implemented:

Patek Philippe watch — 1.27 million UAH (1.27 million starting price)

"Parmigiani Fleurier" watch with the image of "Oksana Marchenko" — UAH 485,000 (starting price UAH 302,600)

Dolce & Gabbana watch — 233.8 thousand UAH (219 thousand UAH — starting price)

"Moscow Kremlin" watch — UAH 105.6 thousand (UAH 17,474 — starting price)

Rolex watch — 700 thousand UAH (547.3 thousand UAH starting price)

Rolex watch 550 thousand UAH (416.5 thousand UAH — starting price)

"Cartier" watch — 200 thousand UAH (162.5 thousand UAH — starting price)

Watch "State Reserve of Ukraine" — 41.5 thousand UAH (2,597 UAH — starting price)