DIU conducted another operation in the Black Sea. During the raid on September 11, special forces destroyed a Russian Su-30SM aircraft worth $50 million, other equipment and personnel.

Details of the DIU raid in the Black Sea

During the operation, special forces attacked the Crimea-2 platform. She was fired upon with M2 Browning, which were mounted on boats.

The DIU destroyed the equipment and machinery of the Russian army. The personnel of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation was also liquidated.

For this raid, intelligence used 14 Sea Force landing craft.

The operation was carried out by special forces from the special unit of the DIU "Timur", Group 13, the maritime center "Viking", the groups "Kvazar", "Aggregate", "Rex" and the unit of the DPSU "Dozor".

It was during this raid that the DIU destroyed a Russian Su-30SM aircraft. The intelligence reported about his damage as early as September 12.

Destruction of the Su-30SM aircraft

DIU destroyed a Russian fighter plane with MANPADS shots. He fell into the sea, and a huge oil stain formed at the place of the fall.

The downed plane belonged to the 43rd separate naval aviation regiment of the Russian Air Force. It is based at the Saka airfield in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

The plane was shot down on the morning of September 11. At approximately 5 a.m., the occupying forces reported to the command that the Su-30SM had disappeared from the radar.