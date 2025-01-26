Sailors rescued from Yemeni captivity returned to Ukraine — video

Three Ukrainian sailors who were released from Yemeni captivity returned to Ukraine on January 25. They were members of the crew of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, which was captured by Yemeni Houthis on November 19, 2023.
Relatives meet sailors rescued from Yemeni captivity
According to the GUR, after returning, the sailors arrived in Odessa, where they met with their relatives.
How the operation to evacuate Ukrainian sailors went
As noted, the Ukrainian sailors were detained in November 2023 during the seizure of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman and its diplomatic department for their support and assistance in the release of citizens.
The operation lasted over a year and involved a complex negotiation process with the Houthis and other parties involved. The first contact with the captured Ukrainians was established on April 3, 2024, five months after the ship was seized.
