Sailors rescued from Yemeni captivity returned to Ukraine — video

Three Ukrainian sailors who were released from Yemeni captivity returned to Ukraine on January 25. They were members of the crew of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader, which was captured by Yemeni Houthis on November 19, 2023.

Relatives meet sailors rescued from Yemeni captivity

According to the GUR, after returning, the sailors arrived in Odessa, where they met with their relatives.

"I still can't believe that I'm home... I'm very grateful to everyone who helped, especially the representatives of the Main Intelligence Directorate. They were the first to contact us. After this conversation, we no longer had any doubts or fears - they know about us, they will return us," said one of the released sailors, Vitaliy. Share

What happened today is the result of coordinated, long-term work by a large number of people. The special operation was implemented on the instructions of the President of Ukraine and thanks to the comprehensive support of the Royal Office of the Sultanate of Oman, said Olga Mosyondz, a representative of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, during a meeting of sailors in the Odessa Regional State Administration. Share

How the operation to evacuate Ukrainian sailors went

As noted, the Ukrainian sailors were detained in November 2023 during the seizure of the cargo ship Galaxy Leader.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine expressed gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman and its diplomatic department for their support and assistance in the release of citizens.

"We hope for the further development of bilateral relations after the opening of a foreign diplomatic mission of Ukraine," the ministry noted. Share