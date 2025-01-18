Watch: protesters detained in Tbilisi

In Tbilisi on January 18, at least six people were detained during a protest near a police station.

Protesters against police brutality detained in Tbilisi

As noted, several dozen people took part in a march under the slogan "No to the police regime" from the Sarajishvili metro station to the police station.

Some rally participants demonstratively covered their faces with masks, despite the fact that this has recently been banned at protests in Georgia.

The police informed the protesters that they had been fined.

In response, the protest participants began to chant: "Police everywhere — justice nowhere."

Soon, Georgian Interior Ministry officers attempted to detain one of the demonstrators, while other protesters attempted to prevent them. During the scuffle, the glass doors of the department were broken.

The publication notes that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has not yet commented on the incident. It is also not yet known what charges the detainees are facing.

In addition, in Tbilisi, unidentified men reportedly threw stones at opposition party members Sabu Buadze and Ramaz Mandaria near the party office on Vazha-Pshavela Avenue. According to Buadze, the two men were waiting for them at the exit to the street on January 18, and upon seeing them, they began to insult them.

"When they got a response, it escalated into a physical confrontation, in which they used rocks. One of the attackers had a knife," Buadze said.

He reported that Mandaria suffered facial injuries.

Protesters in Georgia wore masks with Ivanishvili's face

A protest is taking place in Tbilisi against the pro-Russian government of Georgia.

Today, protesters wore masks with the face of oligarch Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Protesters are thus opposing recent legislative amendments that prohibit wearing masks during rallies.