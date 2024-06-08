Air defense forces destroyed 9 Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On June 8, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 9 out of 13 Shahed kamikaze drones and 1 KAR X-59 launched by Russian troops over Ukraine.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Air Force successfully shot down 9 Shahed kamikaze drones and 1 KAR X-59 missile launched by Russian troops over Ukraine.
- The defense forces repelled 11 assaults by the Russian army in the Pokrovsky direction, showcasing their determination and resilience.
- Artillery shelling from the Russian Federation affected multiple regions in Ukraine, highlighting the ongoing aggression from the aggressor.
- The enemy's continued attacks on the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs indicate the challenging security situation in Ukraine.
- The Ukrainian Air Force's effective anti-aircraft battle resulted in the successful interception of 9 attack drones across four regions, demonstrating their strategic defense capabilities.
What is known about the results of the air defense system
That night, the enemy launched "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones over Ukraine from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.
The Kh-59 guided air missile was launched from the Kursk region.
The general noted that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 9 attack drones of the occupiers were shot down in the territory of four regions, namely:
in Kharkivska
Zaporozhye
Poltava
Dnipropetrovsk regions.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 assaults by the Russian army
The occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsky direction. Defense forces deter enemy attacks. At this time, 16 clashes are ongoing along the entire front line.
The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.
Pavlovka — from the direction of Novy Put (Russian Federation), Vodolagi — from the direction of Obukhovka (Russian Federation), Katerynivka — from Komsomolskoye (Russian Federation), and Bachivsk — from Troeborny (Russian Federation) were hit by the insidious artillerymen of the terrorists.
Also, the aggressor from his territory continues to hit the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs. From Belgorod (Russian Federation), the enemy made two strikes using four anti-aircraft guns on Liptsy. A battle is ongoing in the area of Tyche settlement.
