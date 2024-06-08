Air defense forces destroyed 9 Shaheds during the Russian attack on Ukraine

On June 8, the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down 9 out of 13 Shahed kamikaze drones and 1 KAR X-59 launched by Russian troops over Ukraine.

What is known about the results of the air defense system

That night, the enemy launched "Shahed-131/136" kamikaze drones over Ukraine from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and Cape Chauda in the occupied Crimea.

The Kh-59 guided air missile was launched from the Kursk region.

As a result of the combat operation, nine "Shaheed" and one KAR X-59 were shot down by the calculations of the mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the EW of the Air Force, said the commander of the Air Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Oleschuk. Share

The general noted that as a result of the anti-aircraft battle, 9 attack drones of the occupiers were shot down in the territory of four regions, namely:

in Kharkivska

Zaporozhye

Poltava

Dnipropetrovsk regions.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 11 assaults by the Russian army

The occupiers are most active in the Pokrovsky direction. Defense forces deter enemy attacks. At this time, 16 clashes are ongoing along the entire front line.

The border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

Pavlovka — from the direction of Novy Put (Russian Federation), Vodolagi — from the direction of Obukhovka (Russian Federation), Katerynivka — from Komsomolskoye (Russian Federation), and Bachivsk — from Troeborny (Russian Federation) were hit by the insidious artillerymen of the terrorists.