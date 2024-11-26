World coffee prices have soared to their highest since 1997 on concerns about harvests in key supplying countries.

What is known about the rapid growth of coffee prices in the world

It is noted that on November 25, Arabica prices increased by 3%. Due to supply problems and unstable weather conditions in countries such as Brazil and Vietnam, coffee prices are rising at a record pace.

Since 1970, prices for the robusta variety have also reached a record level.

Concerns are growing that supplies from Brazil will slow after a prolonged drought that has damaged coffee trees, which could lead to a reduction in production next season, analysts said. Share

Coffee

What analysts say

In a report by Rabobank analyst Guillermo Moriah, next year's coffee harvest will be affected by a prolonged dry and hot period that affected Arabica crops planted before September.

An additional pressure factor is the possibility that the high rate of Arabica exports this year could lead to low stocks before the end of the current season. According to estimates by the US Department of Agriculture's Foreign Agricultural Service, coffee stocks in Brazil will reach only 1.2 million bags when the current season ends in June, which is 26% less than a year earlier, the authors of the material add. Share

Analysts said the rise in coffee prices shows that some consumer goods are still able to strain consumer budgets, even though wholesale prices for the product have eased from record highs seen in early 2022.