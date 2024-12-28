According to foreign journalists, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasingly facing a shortage of manpower on the battlefield. Against this backdrop, the Russian army has begun to employ brutal and costly tactics.
Points of attention
- The Russian army has begun to employ brutal tactics that are causing great stress and problems for the Ukrainian military.
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy lowered the minimum age for mobilization from 27 to 25 years old due to a shortage of manpower.
- Russia is creating a huge burden on its own human resources.
Russia's new tactic — what is known about it
The current situation on the battlefield was commented on by Dara Massicot, a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders are constantly attacking the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in very small groups.
It's no secret that small assault attacks by the Russian occupiers, known as "meat assaults," have always created problems for Ukraine, but now the situation has worsened due to a lack of manpower.
Against this background, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to lower the minimum age for mobilization from 27 to 25 years.
Despite this, the team of American leader Joe Biden insists on further lowering the age threshold to increase the number of people available for conscription. So far, Ukraine is in no hurry to make a similar decision.
Russia also has many problems.
Experts point out that it is not only Ukraine that is facing a shortage of manpower on the battlefield.
The aggressor country, Russia, is also experiencing mobilization problems. Despite the fact that the problems of the Russian army are less urgent than those of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia is still suffering significant losses at the front.
What is important to understand is that this raises questions about the possibilities of providing troops in the future.
Russia will not be able to sustain this level of losses in the medium term.
