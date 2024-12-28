According to foreign journalists, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are increasingly facing a shortage of manpower on the battlefield. Against this backdrop, the Russian army has begun to employ brutal and costly tactics.

Russia's new tactic — what is known about it

The current situation on the battlefield was commented on by Dara Massicot, a senior fellow in the Russia and Eurasia Program at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

"What the units (Ukrainian — ed.) feel from the Russians is significant tension from Russian tactics," she emphasized.

What is important to understand is that the Russian invaders are constantly attacking the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in very small groups.

"It's death by a thousand cuts. This is a very big stress for units that are not staffed," the expert noted.

It's no secret that small assault attacks by the Russian occupiers, known as "meat assaults," have always created problems for Ukraine, but now the situation has worsened due to a lack of manpower.

Against this background, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky was forced to lower the minimum age for mobilization from 27 to 25 years.

Despite this, the team of American leader Joe Biden insists on further lowering the age threshold to increase the number of people available for conscription. So far, Ukraine is in no hurry to make a similar decision.

Russia also has many problems.

Experts point out that it is not only Ukraine that is facing a shortage of manpower on the battlefield.

The aggressor country, Russia, is also experiencing mobilization problems. Despite the fact that the problems of the Russian army are less urgent than those of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia is still suffering significant losses at the front.

What is important to understand is that this raises questions about the possibilities of providing troops in the future.

This human wave tactic is proving extremely costly. Experts at the Institute for the Study of War note that Russia's commitment to maintaining a high level of activity at the front is placing an enormous strain on its human resources.

Russia will not be able to sustain this level of losses in the medium term.