Defense forces of Ukraine stopped the offensive of Russian troops in the Kursk region. Part of its territory remains under the control of Ukrainian forces.

In the Kursk region, Russian troops sought to attack the positions of the units of the Armed Forces from the flanks. However, the attempts of the occupiers were stopped.

This was reported by the representative of the commandant's office of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi.

Dmytrashkivskyi noted that the situation has now stabilized and is currently under the control of the Armed Forces. Despite this, the enemy still achieved partial success.

The Russians entered one of the settlements. They started fighting for another settlement, but that's all. Oleksiy Dmytrashkivskyi Representative of the commandant's office of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region

He also added that there are still many civilians in the part of the Kursk region controlled by Ukraine. In some settlements there are more than a hundred, or even more than 500 residents.

The Kursk operation of the Armed Forces: what is known

The offensive operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region has been going on for more than a month. The Ukrainian military is successfully moving forward, taking control of more than a hundred settlements, including the city of Suja.

The illegitimate president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, instructed the military-political leadership to liberate the Kursk region by October 1.

On September 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Russia had launched a counteroffensive in the Kursk region.