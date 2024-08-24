General Staff Latest: there have been 96 combat clashes between the AFU and the Russian Army

Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders on August 24. A total of 96 combat clashes took place since the beginning of the day.

Current situation in different directions of the front

Operational information as of 4:00 p.m. on August 24, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion was provided by the General Staff of the Armed Forces,

On August 24, the areas of the settlements of Porozok, Shalygine, Glukhiv, Slavhorod, Mezenivka, Velyka Pisarivka, Dmytrivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Bachivsk, Vilna Sloboda, Streletska Pushkarka, Ponomarenky, Seredyna-Buda, Bleshnya, Mykhailivske were damaged by enemy artillery and mortar fire. , Karpovychi, Obody, Novovasylivka, Stepne, Oleksandrivka.

In addition, the Russians carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles, in particular, on Yunakivka, Bilovody, Druzhba, Richka, Velika Pisarivka, Kindrativka, Pervomaisky, Bilopill, Katerynivka, Pozhna, Mykytivka, Khodyno, Bunyakyn, Slavgorod, Uhroidy, Porozk, Pushkary, Progresu, Grem' I'm sorry, Karpovych.

In the Kharkiv direction, three skirmishes took place near Hlyboky and Vovchansk, where two battles are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out six offensive operations in the direction of Novoselivka, Stelmakhivka, and Synkivka. At this time, two attacks continue.

The Russians also launched NARs in the Petropavlivka district.

Six combat clashes took place in the Lyman direction . The enemy stormed the positions of our defenders near Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, and Novosadovo. Five battles have been completed, one is still ongoing.

On the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy assaults near Spirny and Vyimka. Now the Defense Forces are repelling an attack near Verkhnokamyanskyi.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invading army advanced towards Stupochky, Chasovoy Yar and Kalynyvka. A total of 12 clashes took place, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, there were nine skirmishes near Diliivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka and New York. There is one battle going on now.

In addition, the invaders carried out three airstrikes on Diliivka and Druzhba.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the Russians carried out 39 assaults in the areas of Vozdvizhenka, Zelene Pole, Myrolyubivka, Grodivka, Kalinove, Novogrodivka and Ptyche settlements. Defense forces of Ukraine restrained the onslaught of Russian troops and repelled 31 attacks, eight battles are still ongoing. Enemy losses in this direction are being clarified.

The enemy also carried out two airstrikes, dropping the KAB on Memryk and launching NARs in the direction of Alexandropol.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the invaders attacked 12 times near Krasnohorivka, Karlivka, Georgiivka, and Kostyantynivka. Nine clashes have been completed, three are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy stormed our positions near Ugledar, Vodyanyi and Katerynivka three times to no avail.

In the Orihiv direction, there were three skirmishes near Novoandriivka and Shcherbaki, where one battle is still ongoing. In addition, the Russians launched 32 NARs in Lobkovo, Pyatikhatki and Novoandriivka.

In the Dnieper direction , the occupiers, involving aviation, carried out airstrikes with anti-aircraft missiles on the districts of Novotyaginka, Burgunka, Tomariny and Zmiivka.

Losses of the Russian army as of August 24, 2024

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 08.24.24 approximately amounted to: