The Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out Russian soldiers from the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region
Ukraine
The Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out Russian soldiers from the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out Russian soldiers from the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region
Source:  Public

The Ukrainian military regained control over the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region. Our soldiers managed to knock out the occupiers from the settlement.

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to recapture the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region as a result of the operation against the Russian occupiers.
  • Ukrainian fighters from the 48th OSHB named after Noman Chelebijikhan suffered heavy losses during the battle, but managed to drive the enemy out of the settlement.
  • Also, the Armed Forces successfully recaptured the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast in the area of the village of Novomlynsk from Russian attempts to capture it.
  • Ukrainian defenders received the support of artillery and drones in repulsive operations.
  • After successful operations, Ukrainian flags fly over the villages of Novy Komar and Novomlynsk, emphasizing the successes of the Armed Forces in the fight against the invaders.

The village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces

The enemy was knocked out from there, and the settlement of Novy Komar, located in the Volnova district of the Donetsk region and part of the Velikonovosilkiv settlement community, is under the control of the Defense Forces, said Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSU.

Fighters of the 48th OSHB named after Noman Chelebijikhan.

The Russian occupiers suffered heavy losses, many fled to the highway. Enemy marines from the 40th BrMP of the Russian Federation were captured, the battalion's page says.

Novy Komar is a village of the Velikonovosilkiv settlement community of the Volnova district of the Donetsk region in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control over the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast

As the General Staff notes, in the Kharkiv region, near the village of Novomlynsk, Kupyan district, the Russians tried to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.

The invaders had an advantage in forces and even tried to cross the river.

However, the Ukrainian defenders, thanks to the support of artillery and drone units, knocked the enemy out of the bridgehead.

In particular, the soldiers of the 8th separate assault battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" carried out a clearing of the area in the vicinity of Novomlynsk from enemy forces, the General Staff reported.

The Ukrainian military was able to destroy the enemy. The right bank of Oskol is under the control of the Defense Forces, and Ukrainian flags fly over Novomlynsk.

