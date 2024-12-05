The Ukrainian military regained control over the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region. Our soldiers managed to knock out the occupiers from the settlement.

The enemy was knocked out from there, and the settlement of Novy Komar, located in the Volnova district of the Donetsk region and part of the Velikonovosilkiv settlement community, is under the control of the Defense Forces, said Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesman of the "Khortytsia" OSU.

Fighters of the 48th OSHB named after Noman Chelebijikhan.

The Russian occupiers suffered heavy losses, many fled to the highway. Enemy marines from the 40th BrMP of the Russian Federation were captured, the battalion's page says.

Novy Komar is a village of the Velikonovosilkiv settlement community of the Volnova district of the Donetsk region in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control over the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast

As the General Staff notes, in the Kharkiv region, near the village of Novomlynsk, Kupyan district, the Russians tried to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.

The invaders had an advantage in forces and even tried to cross the river.

However, the Ukrainian defenders, thanks to the support of artillery and drone units, knocked the enemy out of the bridgehead.

In particular, the soldiers of the 8th separate assault battalion of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" carried out a clearing of the area in the vicinity of Novomlynsk from enemy forces, the General Staff reported.