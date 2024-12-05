The Armed Forces of Ukraine knocked out Russian soldiers from the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region

The Ukrainian military regained control over the village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region. Our soldiers managed to knock out the occupiers from the settlement.
The village of Novy Komar in the Donetsk region is under the control of the Armed Forces
Fighters of the 48th OSHB named after Noman Chelebijikhan.
Novy Komar is a village of the Velikonovosilkiv settlement community of the Volnova district of the Donetsk region in Ukraine.
The Ukrainian Armed Forces regained control over the right bank of the Oskil River in Kharkiv Oblast
As the General Staff notes, in the Kharkiv region, near the village of Novomlynsk, Kupyan district, the Russians tried to seize and hold a bridgehead on the right bank of the Oskil River.
The invaders had an advantage in forces and even tried to cross the river.
However, the Ukrainian defenders, thanks to the support of artillery and drone units, knocked the enemy out of the bridgehead.
The Ukrainian military was able to destroy the enemy. The right bank of Oskol is under the control of the Defense Forces, and Ukrainian flags fly over Novomlynsk.
