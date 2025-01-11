Trump plans to sign a ceasefire agreement in Gaza — when exactly

On January 11, US President-elect Donald Trump's special envoy for the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, arrived in Israel. The purpose of the visit was to reach an agreement on the release of hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire.

Trump wants a ceasefire in Gaza

Witkoff traveled to Israel from Qatar as part of a last-minute effort by US President-elect Donald Trump to pressure all parties involved in the negotiations to reach a deal by January 20.

A senior Israeli official told Axios that earlier, on January 10, Witkoff conveyed a message to the Qatari prime minister at a meeting in Doha that Trump wanted to see a deal within days.

Today, at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the special representative emphasized that Trump's goal is to reach an agreement by January 20.

Another senior Israeli official said that Witkoff repeatedly emphasized the goal of Trump's Inauguration Day during consultations with Netanyahu and the Israeli negotiating team.

The official said that in recent days, there has been a narrowing of the gaps in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, but some problems still remain. He noted that the parties are not yet "in the zone of agreement," but are very close to it.

There is a chance of reaching an agreement, but this is a serious problem. The leaders of the Israeli negotiating team would not have gone to Qatar if they did not believe that an agreement could be reached. It will be difficult, but the team will do everything possible to reach an agreement.

Netanyahu's office previously reported that during the meeting, members of the Israeli negotiating team and US President Joe Biden's Middle East advisor, Brett McGurk, who is in Doha, participated in a telephone conference to discuss the status of the negotiations.

At the end of the meeting, Netanyahu instructed Mossad Director David Barnea, Shin Bet Director Ronen Bar, and IDF General Nitzan Alon to immediately travel to Doha to expedite the conclusion of an agreement on the release of the hostages and a ceasefire.

Negotiations between Israel and Hamas: what is known

Axios reports that indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the US, are still ongoing in Doha. US officials say McGurk and Witkoff are coordinating their efforts.

It is known that about 98 hostages are still being held by Hamas in Gaza, including 7 Americans. According to Israeli intelligence, about half of the hostages, including the three Americans, are likely still alive.

If a deal is reached, the first phase could involve the release of 33 hostages — some still alive and some dead.

The first phase is also expected to include a ceasefire in Gaza for a period of six to seven weeks and the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including those who have killed Israelis.

As a reminder, the other day, White House National Security Council Speaker John Kirby said that the Biden administration is working closely with the Trump administration to reach an agreement on the release of hostages in Gaza. He noted that this will help the new president and his team accelerate the achievement of the agreement.