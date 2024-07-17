Ukraine's Defence Ministry announces new functions in Reserv+ app

The Ministry of Defense is working on making the "Reserv+" application a fully digital analogue of a military ticket.

Reserve+ will have the option of automatically granting deferments and reservations

It is planned to add the functions of automatic provision of postponement, reservation, as well as to expand the possibility of updating the data online and give the opportunity for citizens to pull up their data from other registers through an electronic request.

Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernogorenko said this on the national newscast.

In the next update, we will add a survey to understand what citizens need. We have about 4 million users, and we would like citizens to submit requests to us. We will make services from these requests. We are working to make Rezerv+ a fully digital analogue of recruiting centres [TRC — ed.]. We call it TRC online. And we made all services that can be automated online, and they did not take up the time and resources of our citizens, Kateryna Chernogorenko Deputy Minister of Defense

She added that the Ministry of Defence is working on launching convenient services so that people do not need to go to CASs [Centres for Administrative Services—Ed.] and TRCs and stand in queues.

We believe that in some life situations, a reprieve should be granted automatically. For example, if a person has a third child, or the family acquires the status of having many children, or it is a full-time form of education for students. We are working on launching these convenient services. We are also adding online booking, Chernogorenko added.

Also, the Ministry of Defense plans to expand the possibility of online data update functionality and allow Ukrainians to pull up their data from other registers through an electronic request.

Currently, about 3 million citizens have updated their military registration data. Still, not all citizens who have updated their registration data will be called up for military service because the Armed Forces of Ukraine's conscription needs are much smaller.

MOD says no automatic fines will be introduced for failure to update military data after July 16

Ukraine has no automatic fines for anyone who does not update their military registration data by July 16.

Mark Andrusiak, the MOD Department of Personnel Policy director, announced this.

July 16 is the end of the two-month period for updating military registration data. In this way, the authorities wanted to establish a fair approach to all citizens regarding the fulfillment of their constitutional military duty.

Citizens had to update their place of residence, phone number, and email address. At the same time, men who had not updated their data may be held administratively liable—they face a fine of 17,000 to 25,500 hryvnias.

The Director of the Personnel Policy Department emphasised that his department does not support extending deadlines for updating military data. There was enough time for that.

Andrusiak was also asked whether everyone will be automatically fined for not updating data.