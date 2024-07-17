Ukraine's Defence Ministry announces new functions in Reserv+ app

The Ministry of Defense is working on making the "Reserv+" application a fully digital analogue of a military ticket.
Points of attention
- The Reserve+ application is planned to expand the functionality for updating data online.
- The Ministry of Defence is working on expanding practical online services to avoid queues and simplify the process of fulfilling military duty.
- Failure to update military registration data may result in administrative liability and fines.
Reserve+ will have the option of automatically granting deferments and reservations
It is planned to add the functions of automatic provision of postponement, reservation, as well as to expand the possibility of updating the data online and give the opportunity for citizens to pull up their data from other registers through an electronic request.
Deputy Minister of Defence Kateryna Chernogorenko said this on the national newscast.
She added that the Ministry of Defence is working on launching convenient services so that people do not need to go to CASs [Centres for Administrative Services—Ed.] and TRCs and stand in queues.
Also, the Ministry of Defense plans to expand the possibility of online data update functionality and allow Ukrainians to pull up their data from other registers through an electronic request.
Currently, about 3 million citizens have updated their military registration data. Still, not all citizens who have updated their registration data will be called up for military service because the Armed Forces of Ukraine's conscription needs are much smaller.
MOD says no automatic fines will be introduced for failure to update military data after July 16
Ukraine has no automatic fines for anyone who does not update their military registration data by July 16.
Mark Andrusiak, the MOD Department of Personnel Policy director, announced this.
July 16 is the end of the two-month period for updating military registration data. In this way, the authorities wanted to establish a fair approach to all citizens regarding the fulfillment of their constitutional military duty.
Citizens had to update their place of residence, phone number, and email address. At the same time, men who had not updated their data may be held administratively liable—they face a fine of 17,000 to 25,500 hryvnias.
The Director of the Personnel Policy Department emphasised that his department does not support extending deadlines for updating military data. There was enough time for that.
Andrusiak was also asked whether everyone will be automatically fined for not updating data.
