We protect our world, where Human means everything — human rights defender Maksym Butkevich

Maksym Butkevich is a well-known Ukrainian journalist, human rights defender, soldier of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, who spent more than 2 years in Russian captivity. He shared his memories of life in captivity, and also explained what exactly will help the Ukrainian people to defeat the Russian invaders.
Points of attention
- Maksym Butkevich voiced important conclusions to which he was prompted by his stay in enemy captivity.
- He said that in the Russian system, violence turns a person into an object.
- The human rights defender urged Ukrainians not to lose the most important thing that gives us strength to fight — respect for people and hope.
How being in captivity changed Butkevich and his worldview
Maksym Butkevich's honorary speech was delivered at the annual conference of the Frontier Institute on Understanding the Maidan Experience.
During it, the human rights defender expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who fought for his return home.
As Maksym Butkevich frankly admits, after his release from captivity, he was able to feel and understand the happiness of freedom even more clearly and strongly.
According to the human rights defender, in order to fully feel what freedom is, you need to be in conditions where this freedom is almost non-existent.
The moment when Maksym Butkevich once again remembered how much freedom of choice means to each of us was especially striking — in Russian captivity it is not mentioned at all.
What is violence in Russian reality
The former prisoner of war frankly admits that earlier his ideas about violence were superficial.
However, in captivity he faced the bitter truth about this phenomenon in all its manifestations.
According to Butkevich, the Russian system is permeated with violence, even when prisoners are not beaten.
In order to remain human in such realities, you must first of all protect your inner world.
Thanks to what Ukraine will be able to defeat Russia
According to Maksym Butkevich, the answer to this question is quite simple: in Ukraine there is respect for the Person — and it is no accident that the word is capitalized.
Against this background, the human rights defender urged Ukrainians to protect and respect each other despite fatigue, exhaustion and exhaustion.
However, it is also extremely important to never lose hope, which is inseparably intertwined with everything else important that makes us Human and will give us the strength to defeat the enemy.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-