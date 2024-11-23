Who actually poisoned Yushchenko — declassified US intelligence data
Who actually poisoned Yushchenko — declassified US intelligence data

Source:  Bloomberg

American intelligence for the first time declassified a document about the murders abroad of political opponents of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. As it turned out, the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko was also a target of the Kremlin.

Points of attention

  • They tried to kill Yushchenko with chemical dioxin.
  • Among other victims of the Kremlin: former head of Ichkeria Zelimkhan Yandarbiev, FSB employee Oleksandr Lytvynenko and businessman Oleksandr Perepelichny.
  • Putin's regime also practices "hunting" for persons disloyal to Moscow, in particular separatists in the east of Ukraine.

As the journalists managed to find out, the Putin regime has always considered political and opposition leaders in key former Soviet republics a threat

Against this background, one of the most vivid examples is the third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, who in 2004 was poisoned almost fatally.

His supporters concluded that Russian intelligence had injected the chemical dioxin into his food when he was a presidential candidate advocating Ukraine's integration with the West, the report said.

It is worth noting that Viktor Yushchenko himself has not yet commented on these declassified American intelligence data in any way, just like the Russian authorities.

Who else was a target for the Putin regime

Journalists will also mention the car bombing of one of the former leaders of Ichkeria, Zelimkhan Yandarbiev, the poisoning of former FSB employee Oleksandr Litvinenko in London in 2006, as well as businessman Oleksandr Perepelichny.

As you know, the latter died suddenly while jogging near his mansion in England in 2012.

In addition, it is indicated that the Kremlin conducted a "hunt" for separatists disloyal to Moscow in the east of Ukraine, according to the declassified report.

First of all, it is about the liquidation of the "Minister of Defense of the LPR" Oleksandr Bednov, which took place 9 years ago.

Putin allegedly gave the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, who is fiercely loyal to Putin, free rein to kill Chechens abroad. Most of the killings attributed to Kadyrov's operatives were by shooting, while those that intelligence estimates were carried out by Russian intelligence services involved a wide range of methods, including poisoning.

Russia has announced the death of a famous propagandist — Simonyan is panicking
