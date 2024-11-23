American intelligence for the first time declassified a document about the murders abroad of political opponents of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. As it turned out, the former president of Ukraine Viktor Yushchenko was also a target of the Kremlin.
Russia tried to kill Yushchenko
As the journalists managed to find out, the Putin regime has always considered political and opposition leaders in key former Soviet republics a threat
Against this background, one of the most vivid examples is the third president of Ukraine, Viktor Yushchenko, who in 2004 was poisoned almost fatally.
It is worth noting that Viktor Yushchenko himself has not yet commented on these declassified American intelligence data in any way, just like the Russian authorities.
Who else was a target for the Putin regime
Journalists will also mention the car bombing of one of the former leaders of Ichkeria, Zelimkhan Yandarbiev, the poisoning of former FSB employee Oleksandr Litvinenko in London in 2006, as well as businessman Oleksandr Perepelichny.
As you know, the latter died suddenly while jogging near his mansion in England in 2012.
In addition, it is indicated that the Kremlin conducted a "hunt" for separatists disloyal to Moscow in the east of Ukraine, according to the declassified report.
First of all, it is about the liquidation of the "Minister of Defense of the LPR" Oleksandr Bednov, which took place 9 years ago.
