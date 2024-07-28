British intelligence conducted a "wave of purges" in the defense industry of the Russian Federation
Source:  UK Ministry of Defence

In the last week, Russia reported two corruption cases involving representatives of the defense sector, who probably do not have political protection.

  • The Kremlin has stepped up repression in the defense sector as a result of the war with Ukraine and increased the number of accusations of treason.
  • Activation of the police, espionage and arrests of Russian scientists — confirmation of the government's constant control over possible traitors.
  • Corruption in the Russian defense sector is proven by British intelligence reports and investigations by human rights organizations.
  • Accusations of treason in Russia can arise even for the smallest actions associated with supporting Ukraine or criticizing the Russian government.

The Kremlin has been intensifying purges in "defense" since the beginning of the war against Ukraine

According to the review, this week it became known about the arrest of the head of the Russian "Military Construction Company" of the Ministry of Defense of Russia Andrii Belkov on charges of corruption.

The company, created in 2019, was praised by the former Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Serhiy Shoigu, for its "special regime of internal and external audit", reminds British intelligence. At the same time, it is likely that the company was actually used by corrupt Russian officials to enrich themselves.

In addition, on July 23, a court in Rostov-on-Don sentenced the ex-director of the Zvezda-Strela tactical missile plant to prison for embezzlement and price gouging.

Corruption is rooted in the Russian defense industry. In 2007, an audit commissioned by the then Minister of Defense Serhiy Ivanov revealed that 70% of the budget funds of the Ministry of Defense were not used for their intended purpose, says British intelligence.

Intelligence concludes that the Kremlin is partly putting up with corruption, and with the start of a full-scale war against Ukraine, "repression against those who do not have sufficient political protection has intensified."

Putin intensified the hunt for traitors in Russia

In Russia, after the Kremlin began a criminal war against Ukraine, the number of accusations of treason and cases of prosecution on charges of espionage have increased significantly.

According to the human rights group "First Department", during 2023, more than 100 known cases of accusations of treason were recorded in Russia.

According to the representative of the human rights group, lawyer Yevhen Smirnov, the authorities are hiding about 100 similar cases from the public.

Smirnov emphasized that since 2018, accusations of treason and arrests of Russian scientists have increased.

Russians have been charged with treason — or less serious charges of "preparation for treason" — for things like donating money to Ukrainian charities or groups fighting on the side of Ukraine, setting fire to military commissars in Russia and even making private phone calls to friends in Ukraine with the reason for moving there.

