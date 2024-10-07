Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a closed decree dismissing a large group of security forces.
Points of attention
- Putin is conducting a purge in the security bloc, dismissing a group of security forces and appointing new ones to vacant posts.
- Among the dismissed high-ranking officials were the heads of various structures, such as the State Administration of the SKR, the State Department of Internal Affairs, and the State Department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.
- Attention is also drawn to corruption scandals in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, where high-ranking officials are being arrested.
- British intelligence reports a series of corruption-related arrests at the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, including the detention of the deputy chief of the General Staff.
- Arrests of corrupt officials of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation are expected to continue, as corruption is deeply rooted in the structures of the department.
Putin is conducting a large-scale purge in the power bloc
According to the "VChK-ODPU", according to the decree of the Russian dictator Putin, the following lost their posts:
Ihor Ivanov, head of the State Committee of the SKR for the Stavropol Krai;
Kyrylo Levita, head of the SKR SU for the Voronezh region;
Rostyslav Lisnikov, deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the Saratov region;
Deputy Director of the Department of Operational Management of the Ministry of Emergency Situations Oleksandr Molchanov;
Serhii Poletykin, head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Moscow region.
Also, by decree, Putin dismissed Serhii Prokonov, the head of the department of control over investigative bodies of the SKR SKR, head of the SKR SKR from Buryatia, Vyacheslav Sukhorukov; the head of the Digital Transformation Department of the FSVP, Oleksiy Timchenko (arrested on charges of corruption), the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Rostov Region, Serhiy Filippov.
Instead, Putin held appointments in the power bloc.
Heads will continue to fly in the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain drew attention to how serious the problem of corruption in the structures of the Russian defense department is.
This means that Putin will continue to arrest all officials who are involved in the embezzlement of funds for the war against Ukraine.
British intelligence recalled the latest case in a series of arrests by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. We are talking about the case when on May 23 the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Vadym Shamarin, was detained on suspicion of bribery.
According to the intelligence officers, the recently detained Shamarin was the head of the communications directorate of the Russian Ministry of Defense since 2021, and one of his predecessors in this position, Khalil Arslanov, was also prosecuted for corruption.
Corruption is deeply rooted in the Russian Ministry of Defense, and there is a high probability of new arrests, the Ministry of Defense of Great Britain predicts.
