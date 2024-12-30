Slovakia began to renounce the alliance with Putin after Zelensky's statement

Slovakia criticized the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stated that Prime Minister Robert Fico, with his threats to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine, had actually opened a "second energy front."

Slovakia outraged by Zelensky's words about the "energy front"

The Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Zelensky's reaction "exaggerated" and strongly rejected the accusations.

"We categorically deny any unfounded statements about the opening of a "second energy front," as speculated by the President of Ukraine, as well as fabricated accusations of an alleged alliance with Vladimir Putin," the statement says.

Slovakia Rejects Ukrainian Claims of Opening a "Second Front"



The Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of the Slovak Republic is closely monitoring the statements from the Ukrainian side regarding remarks made by the Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico. These reactions… — Slovakia MFA 🇸🇰 (@SlovakiaMFA) December 30, 2024

The Slovak Foreign Ministry emphasized that the country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine according to its capabilities.

The department also emphasized that Russian gas transported through the territory of Ukraine brings significant revenues to the Ukrainian budget, which are important for the country's economy.

Ukraine, which is engaged in a protracted military conflict, should refrain from creating new adversaries or speculating about a 'second front,' Slovakia said.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Robert Fico criticized the Ukrainian authorities for their decision not to continue the transit of Russian gas after 2024.

Among the possible measures in response, the Slovak Prime Minister mentioned the cessation of electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Commenting on the Slovak Prime Minister's threats, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "it seems that Putin instructed Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the interests of the people of Slovakia."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is what Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency supply of electricity in the winter in the face of Russian attacks on our power plants and distribution network could only mean.