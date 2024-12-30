Slovakia began to renounce the alliance with Putin after Zelensky's statement
Source:  online.ua

Slovakia criticized the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who stated that Prime Minister Robert Fico, with his threats to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine, had actually opened a "second energy front."

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian president accused the Slovak prime minister of creating a 'second energy front' against Ukraine by threatening to cut off electricity supplies.
  • The Slovak Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the accusations and called the Ukrainian president's reaction "exaggerated."
  • Slovakia confirmed the provision of humanitarian aid to Ukraine, but emphasized the importance of Russian gas transit through Ukraine for the Ukrainian economy.
  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy claims that the threats from the Slovak Prime Minister are being made on the orders of Vladimir Putin and threaten Ukraine's energy security.

Slovakia outraged by Zelensky's words about the "energy front"

The Slovak Ministry of Foreign Affairs called Zelensky's reaction "exaggerated" and strongly rejected the accusations.

"We categorically deny any unfounded statements about the opening of a "second energy front," as speculated by the President of Ukraine, as well as fabricated accusations of an alleged alliance with Vladimir Putin," the statement says.

The Slovak Foreign Ministry emphasized that the country will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine according to its capabilities.

The department also emphasized that Russian gas transported through the territory of Ukraine brings significant revenues to the Ukrainian budget, which are important for the country's economy.

Ukraine, which is engaged in a protracted military conflict, should refrain from creating new adversaries or speculating about a 'second front,' Slovakia said.

What preceded this?

Earlier, Robert Fico criticized the Ukrainian authorities for their decision not to continue the transit of Russian gas after 2024.

Among the possible measures in response, the Slovak Prime Minister mentioned the cessation of electricity supplies to Ukraine.

Commenting on the Slovak Prime Minister's threats, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "it seems that Putin instructed Fico to open a second energy front against Ukraine at the expense of the interests of the people of Slovakia."

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is what Fico's threats to cut off Ukraine's emergency supply of electricity in the winter in the face of Russian attacks on our power plants and distribution network could only mean.

Ukraine's need to import electricity arose only because of Russia's occupation of our Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and the targeted destruction by Russian missiles and "shaheeds" of a significant part of Ukrainian thermal and hydropower generation.

