The Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was planning to buy a villa in Turkey
Source:  Interfax-Ukraine

According to law enforcement agencies, the detained SBU chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Druz, planned, in addition to the 4 purchased luxury BMWs, 3 apartments, and a mansion near Kyiv, to also buy a villa in Turkey for 650,000 euros.

Points of attention

  • Oleh Druz, the Chief Psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, was exposed by law enforcement agencies for planning to purchase a 650,000 euro villa in Turkey, adding to his extensive luxury property portfolio.
  • The scandal surrounding Druz includes the purchase of 4 luxury BMWs, 3 apartments, a mansion near Kyiv, and attempts to buy a villa in Turkey through bribery and significant investments.
  • The case involves details of Druz actively corresponding with a realtor in Turkey, purchasing a hybrid Toyota for his adopted daughter living there, and spending lavishly on his dogs, including a luxurious enclosure.
  • The Chief Psychiatrist's wealth accumulation during the war period, where Russia unleashed a large-scale conflict, led to the purchase of multiple properties and luxury cars, with significant amounts of cash found during investigations.
  • The collaboration between SBU military counterintelligence and law enforcement agencies led to the detention of Druz, who had enriched himself by over $1 million through corrupt practices and questionable dealings within the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

What is known about the plans of the arrested millionaire psychiatrist?

New details have emerged in the case of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleg Druz, who was exposed by the SBU. In 2024, he traveled to Turkey twice, where he tried to buy a three-story villa with a swimming pool for €650,000 with a bribe. During the trips, Druz actively corresponded with a realtor who offered various options for elite housing, law enforcement officials note.

It is emphasized that the psychiatrist's adopted daughter lives in Turkey, for whom he purchased a brand new hybrid Toyota.

Law enforcement sources also note that Druz himself confirmed this purchase using his own phone, as his face lit up on the glass.

He also willingly spent a lot of money on keeping his own dogs. The psychiatrist did not spare 300 thousand UAH for a luxurious enclosure for their keeping alone.

Druzy's current wife is a native of Russia, but she managed to obtain Ukrainian citizenship.

Her son, Druzya's stepson, lives in Kyiv, but still has a Russian passport.

What is known about the details of the detention of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine?

The SBU military counterintelligence, in cooperation with law enforcement officers, detained the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces, who, since the beginning of the large-scale war unleashed by Russia, has enriched himself by over $1 million and purchased real estate in Kyiv and Odessa. 

The SBU press center noted that with the support of the head of the Ministry of Defense and the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces was detained.

He also held the position of deputy head of the Central VLK and decided on issues regarding the suitability of military personnel for service.

Investigators established that the official had become seriously enriched during the war.

The department emphasized that between 2022 and 2024, the official purchased a private house and two land plots in the Obukhiv district of the Kyiv region, two more apartments in the capital, and an apartment in Odessa.

In addition, he purchased 4 luxury cars: BMW X7 (2024 model), BMW X7 and BMW X3 (both 2022 model), and BMW X5 (2023 model).

Other undisclosed property was also found on him.

During the searches, investigators found 152 thousand dollars and 34 thousand euros on him.

