According to the results of a joint international operation of the Estonian Security Police with the law enforcement services of 10 other EU countries, criminal cyber activities of the GRU of the Russian Federation against state institutions in Ukraine, EU countries and NATO were exposed.
Points of attention
- The joint international operation uncovered systematic cyberattacks by the GRU of the Russian Federation targeting state institutions in Ukraine, EU countries, and NATO.
- Arrest warrants have been issued for three suspected Russian officers involved in cyber attacks, indicating the seriousness of the situation.
- The $10 million reward offered by the EU and US International Service highlights the urgency in identifying and bringing to justice the perpetrators of cyberattacks.
- The military unit under the command of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation has been implicated not only in cyberattacks but also in coup attempts and sabotage operations in Europe.
- Cyber operations play a significant role in the military doctrine of the Russian Federation, posing a threat to national security and emphasizing the need for vigilance in cyberspace.
What is known about the GRU cyber war against Ukraine, the EU and NATO
It is noted that during the operation "Toy Soldier" of Estonian law enforcement officers together with 14 special services from 10 other EU countries, it was established that a military unit under the command of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation systematically carried out cyber attacks against state institutions in Ukraine, as well as EU countries and NATO.
It is noted that the 29155th military unit of the Russian Armed Forces has created a cyber unit and since 2020 has been conducting cyber attacks against Ukraine, NATO and EU countries, including Estonia.
It was also established that since 2020, the same unit had been conducting cyber attacks on Estonian state institutions.
What is known about the perpetrators of cyberattacks against state institutions in Ukraine, Estonia and EU and NATO countries
As part of the investigation, the identities of three suspects were established. They turned out to be the officers of the Military Police of the Russian Federation, Yuriy Denisov, Mykola Korchagin, and Vitaly Shevchenko.
It is noted that representatives of the Estonian Prosecutor's Office have already applied to the Harju District Court with a request to issue an arrest warrant for three suspects connected with cyber attacks in Estonia.
The court granted this request and issued arrest warrants in absentia.
The state prosecutor of Estonia, Vakhura Verte, notes that currently the suspected Russian officers have already been declared an international wanted man.
The United States also offered a $10 million reward for individuals located in Estonia.
This military unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is responsible for coup attempts, sabotage operations and sabotage, as well as assassination attempts in Europe.
