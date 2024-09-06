According to the results of a joint international operation of the Estonian Security Police with the law enforcement services of 10 other EU countries, criminal cyber activities of the GRU of the Russian Federation against state institutions in Ukraine, EU countries and NATO were exposed.

What is known about the GRU cyber war against Ukraine, the EU and NATO

It is noted that during the operation "Toy Soldier" of Estonian law enforcement officers together with 14 special services from 10 other EU countries, it was established that a military unit under the command of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation systematically carried out cyber attacks against state institutions in Ukraine, as well as EU countries and NATO.

It is noted that the 29155th military unit of the Russian Armed Forces has created a cyber unit and since 2020 has been conducting cyber attacks against Ukraine, NATO and EU countries, including Estonia.

It was also established that since 2020, the same unit had been conducting cyber attacks on Estonian state institutions.

Hackers

What is known about the perpetrators of cyberattacks against state institutions in Ukraine, Estonia and EU and NATO countries

As part of the investigation, the identities of three suspects were established. They turned out to be the officers of the Military Police of the Russian Federation, Yuriy Denisov, Mykola Korchagin, and Vitaly Shevchenko.

We discovered the first evidence and suspects already at the early stages of the investigation, which enabled us, in cooperation with other departments, to prevent greater damage and its spread, — says the head of the cybercrime bureau Ago Ambur. Share

It is noted that representatives of the Estonian Prosecutor's Office have already applied to the Harju District Court with a request to issue an arrest warrant for three suspects connected with cyber attacks in Estonia.

The court granted this request and issued arrest warrants in absentia.

The state prosecutor of Estonia, Vakhura Verte, notes that currently the suspected Russian officers have already been declared an international wanted man.

Although the suspects are currently known to be in Russia, international search and arrest warrants mean that once they leave Russia, there is a real risk that a country will detain them and extradite them to Estonia for trial, Werte emphasized. Share

The United States also offered a $10 million reward for individuals located in Estonia.

This military unit of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation is responsible for coup attempts, sabotage operations and sabotage, as well as assassination attempts in Europe.