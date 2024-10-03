The new Secretary General of NATO Rutte arrived in Kyiv — what is the purpose of the visit
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Читати українською

On October 3, new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte paid a working visit to Ukraine. This is Rutte's first foreign visit in his new position.

Points of attention

  • The new Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, arrived in Kyiv on a working visit, during which Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance was discussed.
  • Ukraine has become the main issue in Mark Rutte's list of priorities as the new head of NATO, the need to increase collective defense capability and protect Euro-Atlantic values is emphasized.
  • NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte identified Ukraine as his priority in the future, cooperation on the way to strengthening statehood, democracy and independence.
  • Mark Rutte's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi emphasized the importance of implementing agreements on cooperation with NATO, including the sphere of air defense and defense.
  • The priorities of the new NATO Secretary General include deterrence and defense capabilities of the Alliance, in particular ensuring the protection of peoples, states and important values of the project.

What is known about the visit of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Kyiv

As noted, the new NATO Secretary General has already held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following the meeting, they held a press conference.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, this is Rutte's first foreign visit in his new position.

Mark Rutte's first visit as head of NATO is to Ukraine. This is really important. The priorities are immediately clear, where right now the protection of the common values of the entire Euro-Atlantic continues. And it also emphasizes that we in Ukraine can count on Mark's further personal leadership.

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

Volodymyr Zelenskyi

President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the key goal is Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance.

We also discussed today the Victory Plan of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, the existing needs of our units and Ukrainian needs in air defense and in additional cooperation with neighbors.

Now, before winter, it is important to implement all the agreements reached regarding air defense, in particular, what was discussed at the NATO summit in Washington, — concluded Zelensky.

The new Secretary General of NATO announced Ukraine as his priority

Mark Rutte, who officially became the new Secretary General of NATO, said that Ukraine will be the main issue on his list of priorities as the new head of the Alliance.

Rutte noted that Stoltenberg's priorities during his work as Secretary General will also be his priorities in the future.

Ukraine. We have to ensure that Ukraine survives as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation, said Rutte.

He emphasized that Ukraine is "at the top of the list" of his priorities. Other priorities, according to him, will be deterrence and defense of the Alliance.

We should spend more. We must raise our collective defenses. One thing will definitely not change. This is NATO's key mission: that we protect our people, our states and, of course, our values, Rütte emphasized.

