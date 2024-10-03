The new Secretary General of NATO Rutte arrived in Kyiv — what is the purpose of the visit

On October 3, new NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte paid a working visit to Ukraine. This is Rutte's first foreign visit in his new position.

What is known about the visit of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte to Kyiv

As noted, the new NATO Secretary General has already held talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Following the meeting, they held a press conference.

As Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi noted, this is Rutte's first foreign visit in his new position.

Mark Rutte's first visit as head of NATO is to Ukraine. This is really important. The priorities are immediately clear, where right now the protection of the common values of the entire Euro-Atlantic continues. And it also emphasizes that we in Ukraine can count on Mark's further personal leadership. Volodymyr Zelenskyi President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the key goal is Ukraine's full membership in the Alliance.

We also discussed today the Victory Plan of Ukraine, the situation on the battlefield, the existing needs of our units and Ukrainian needs in air defense and in additional cooperation with neighbors.

Now, before winter, it is important to implement all the agreements reached regarding air defense, in particular, what was discussed at the NATO summit in Washington, — concluded Zelensky. Share

The new Secretary General of NATO announced Ukraine as his priority

Mark Rutte, who officially became the new Secretary General of NATO, said that Ukraine will be the main issue on his list of priorities as the new head of the Alliance.

Rutte noted that Stoltenberg's priorities during his work as Secretary General will also be his priorities in the future.

Ukraine. We have to ensure that Ukraine survives as a sovereign, independent, democratic nation, said Rutte. Share

He emphasized that Ukraine is "at the top of the list" of his priorities. Other priorities, according to him, will be deterrence and defense of the Alliance.