The USA announced large-scale military aid for Ukraine

The team of the current American leader Joe Biden intends to transfer military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.1 billion dollars from the reserves of the US Ministry of Defense.
Points of attention
- Biden's team is actively working on the development and transfer of large packages of military aid to Ukraine.
- The Pentagon's deputy spokeswoman said that the US Department of Defense is ready to do everything possible to continue Ukraine's successful struggle on the battlefield.
- The US Department of Defense also plans to replenish its own stockpiles.
Biden plans to increase aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh made a statement on this matter.
According to her, Joe Biden's team is actively working to implement this promise and is developing large aid packages that will be transferred to Ukraine almost every week.
What is known about the plans of the Pentagon
According to the deputy speaker of the US Department of Defense, their team will continue to replenish its reserves, as it does not have the right to reduce the level of combat readiness of the States.
In addition, Sabrina Singh added that the US Department of Defense will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary resources to successfully fight on the battlefield.
By the way, it also recently became known that Joe Biden plans to transfer more than 500 missiles to Ukraine.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-