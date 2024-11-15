The USA announced large-scale military aid for Ukraine

The team of the current American leader Joe Biden intends to transfer military aid to Ukraine in the amount of 7.1 billion dollars from the reserves of the US Ministry of Defense.

Biden plans to increase aid to Ukraine

Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh made a statement on this matter.

The President (Joe Biden - ed.) has announced that he has committed to providing Ukraine with about 7.1 billion dollars... until the end of his term. Sabrina Singh Deputy spokesperson of the Pentagon

According to her, Joe Biden's team is actively working to implement this promise and is developing large aid packages that will be transferred to Ukraine almost every week.

The president has made it clear that he intends to use all the powers granted by Congress, and we will make every effort to make that happen, Sabrina Singh emphasized.

What is known about the plans of the Pentagon

According to the deputy speaker of the US Department of Defense, their team will continue to replenish its reserves, as it does not have the right to reduce the level of combat readiness of the States.

In addition, Sabrina Singh added that the US Department of Defense will do everything possible to ensure that Ukraine receives the necessary resources to successfully fight on the battlefield.

You've seen us release big packages, you know, since the very beginning, and you've seen us release them virtually on a weekly basis. So I expect that over the coming months of this administration, you will continue to see these packages coming out of our stockpile," she added.

By the way, it also recently became known that Joe Biden plans to transfer more than 500 missiles to Ukraine.