French leader Emmanuel Macron publicly demands that no one make any decisions about Ukraine's future without Ukraine's participation.

Macron defended Ukraine and its rights

The President of France made a statement on this matter after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Paris.

He drew attention to the fact that further support to Ukraine should become a priority for all its allies.

In addition, Emmanuel Macron urged the international community not to forget about the actual entry of North Korea into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.

The French leader emphasized that this is a serious escalation.

The security of our citizens requires a strong Ukraine, a strong Europe and a strong Alliance. We will continue to call for NATO and allies to provide all necessary support to Ukraine for as long as necessary. This is the only way to negotiations. And I want to clearly emphasize that nothing should be decided about Ukraine without Ukrainians and about Europe without Europeans. Emmanuel Macron President of France

According to the President of France, official Brussels should finally admit that Europe did not want to take responsibility for its security for quite a long time.

Against this background, Macron recalled his idea of restoring the "strategic autonomy" of Europe.

How Macron's team comments on Trump's return

According to the head of the French Foreign Ministry, Jean-Noel Barro, the new US President Donald Trump will not abandon Ukraine to its own devices against the background of the war of aggression waged by Russia.

According to diplomats, the Republican leader is "too wise to agree to what will be the largest territorial annexation in the last 75 years."

(He. — ed.) is too wise to forget that no just and lasting peace can be concluded behind the backs of Ukrainians and over the heads of Europeans. This would establish the right of the strongest, with very serious consequences in Europe and other regions of the world, Borro noted. Share

It is important to understand that French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to congratulate Donald Trump on his return to the White House, and also noted that he expects productive cooperation.