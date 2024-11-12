French leader Emmanuel Macron publicly demands that no one make any decisions about Ukraine's future without Ukraine's participation.
Points of attention
- Ukraine maintains support for the French leader and other allies amid the escalation of the war.
- Macron emphasized the need for assistance from NATO and partners to Kyiv.
- According to the French Foreign Minister, Donald Trump will not leave Ukraine alone with Russia.
Macron defended Ukraine and its rights
The President of France made a statement on this matter after a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Paris.
He drew attention to the fact that further support to Ukraine should become a priority for all its allies.
In addition, Emmanuel Macron urged the international community not to forget about the actual entry of North Korea into the war against Ukraine on the side of the Russian Federation.
The French leader emphasized that this is a serious escalation.
According to the President of France, official Brussels should finally admit that Europe did not want to take responsibility for its security for quite a long time.
Against this background, Macron recalled his idea of restoring the "strategic autonomy" of Europe.
How Macron's team comments on Trump's return
According to the head of the French Foreign Ministry, Jean-Noel Barro, the new US President Donald Trump will not abandon Ukraine to its own devices against the background of the war of aggression waged by Russia.
According to diplomats, the Republican leader is "too wise to agree to what will be the largest territorial annexation in the last 75 years."
It is important to understand that French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the first to congratulate Donald Trump on his return to the White House, and also noted that he expects productive cooperation.
