Air defense forces neutralize 43 drones during new Russian attack

On the night of January 29, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 57 “Shahed” strike UAVs and drone simulators.
Points of attention
- As of 09:30, the shooting down of 29 “Shahed” attack UAVs was confirmed.
- Two women were killed during a missile strike on Mykolaiv.
- The area of the metro station in the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv was damaged by falling debris from an enemy drone.
Russia's attack on Ukraine on January 29 — what is known
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a new air attack by the Russian occupiers began at 7:30 p.m. on January 28.
For it, the Russian army used 57 attack UAVs of the “Shahed” type and simulator drones of various types from the following directions: Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — RF, Chauda — Crimea, as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea.
This time, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.
In addition, it is noted that 14 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also notes that the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv, and Sumy regions have come under a new enemy attack.
Consequences of the Russian strike on Mykolaiv
On the evening of January 28, Russian invaders launched a missile strike on a private enterprise in Mykolaiv.
Local authorities report that two women have died.
In addition, it is noted that 39 rescuers and 9 units of special equipment of the State Emergency Service were involved in clearing the rubble.
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported that debris from an enemy UAV fell near a metro station in the Darnytskyi district of the capital.
