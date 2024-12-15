France reports hundreds of deaths from Cyclone Chido
France reports hundreds of deaths from Cyclone Chido

France reports hundreds of deaths from Cyclone Chido
Source:  Le Figaro

The overseas department of Mayotte, located in the Indian Ocean, was hit by one of the largest cyclones in the last century, Chido.

Points of attention

  • The death toll has officially been confirmed at 14, but it is believed that hundreds or even thousands could have died.
  • The disaster led to the destruction of housing for about 30% of Mayotte's population.
  • Against this backdrop, 100,000 people are forced to seek temporary shelters.

What is known about the effects of Cyclone Chido?

The Prefect of Mayotte, François-Xavier Biéville, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the official number of victims of the cyclone is currently 14 people.

"But, of course, there are several hundred dead," the French official emphasized.

François-Xavier Biéville also does not hide that thousands or even several thousand could have died.

"We won't be able to count all the victims," he warned, meaning that according to local tradition, the dead are buried within 24 hours.

Additional data on Cyclone Chido

According to local media, it covered Mayotte — a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean north of Madagascar — on the night of Saturday, December 14, bringing winds of more than 220 kilometers per hour.

French weather forecasters point out that this is the strongest storm to hit the French archipelago in the last 90 years.

The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded that the disaster led to the destruction of the homes of about 30% of Mayotte's population.

They are currently trying to resettle 100,000 people in temporary accommodation facilities.

It is also indicated that the first plane of French emergency services arrived in Mayotte, delivering emergency equipment and medical personnel.

