France reports hundreds of deaths from Cyclone Chido

The overseas department of Mayotte, located in the Indian Ocean, was hit by one of the largest cyclones in the last century, Chido.

What is known about the effects of Cyclone Chido?

The Prefect of Mayotte, François-Xavier Biéville, has already made a statement on this matter.

According to him, the official number of victims of the cyclone is currently 14 people.

"But, of course, there are several hundred dead," the French official emphasized. Share

François-Xavier Biéville also does not hide that thousands or even several thousand could have died.

"We won't be able to count all the victims," he warned, meaning that according to local tradition, the dead are buried within 24 hours. Share

Additional data on Cyclone Chido

According to local media, it covered Mayotte — a French archipelago in the Indian Ocean north of Madagascar — on the night of Saturday, December 14, bringing winds of more than 220 kilometers per hour.

French weather forecasters point out that this is the strongest storm to hit the French archipelago in the last 90 years.

Quelle tristesse! Ce n’est pas comme si nous n’avions alerté tant de fois et encore récemment en juin lors de la commission d’enquête de @AssembleeNat que je présidais. Nous avons besoin de secours sous le sceau de l’urgence et rétablir l’électricité à l’hôpital #Mayotte #Chido pic.twitter.com/A2an4itKSD — Mansour KAMARDINE - Officiel (@Kamardine_M) December 14, 2024

The country's Ministry of Internal Affairs concluded that the disaster led to the destruction of the homes of about 30% of Mayotte's population.

They are currently trying to resettle 100,000 people in temporary accommodation facilities.