General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,000 Russian soldiers, six tanks and 64 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 516,080 soldiers.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army

According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:

tanks — 7,834 (+6) units;

armoured personnel vehicles — 15,096 (+20) units;

artillery systems — 13,437 (+64) units;

MLRS — 1095 units;

air defence equipment — 833 (+2) units;

aircraft — 357 units;

helicopters — 326 units;

UAV operational-tactical level — 10,886 (+40) units;

cruise missiles — 2,270 units;

ships/boats — 28 (+1) units;

submarines — 1 unit;

vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,416 (+56) units;

special equipment — 2238 (+8) units.

Putin casually talked about Russia's losses

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russian forces are losing an estimated 20,000 lives a month in Ukraine. This figure is roughly equal to or slightly lower than the number of new military personnel that Russia generates each month.

Military analysts write that Putin has estimated that roughly 5,000 Russian servicemen are killed in action in Ukraine each month, meaning that roughly 15,000 Russian servicemen are wounded, based on a standard three-to-one wounded-to-kill ratio.

ISW cannot confirm the casualty figure announced by Putin, but this figure coincides with the lower limit of Ukrainian reports of Russian casualties.