General Staff Latest: AFU eliminated over 1,000 Russian soldiers, six tanks and 64 artillery systems

The Ukrainian military continues to eliminate Russian soldiers. The total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 516,080 soldiers.
Points of attention
- The Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed more than 1,000 Russian soldiers and more than 60 technical units.
- The total number of losses of the Russian army is 516,080 soldiers since the beginning of the invasion.
- Putin casually acknowledged the losses of Russian troops in Ukraine, pointing to a significant number of dead and wounded each month.
- The Ukrainian Land Forces Commander estimated the number of dead and wounded Russian soldiers per month at 25,000 to 30,000.
What is known about the losses of the Russian army
According to the General Staff, the Defence Forces destroyed 1,080 Russian invaders during the day, and the following equipment was destroyed:
tanks — 7,834 (+6) units;
armoured personnel vehicles — 15,096 (+20) units;
artillery systems — 13,437 (+64) units;
MLRS — 1095 units;
air defence equipment — 833 (+2) units;
aircraft — 357 units;
helicopters — 326 units;
UAV operational-tactical level — 10,886 (+40) units;
cruise missiles — 2,270 units;
ships/boats — 28 (+1) units;
submarines — 1 unit;
vehicles and fuel tanks — 18,416 (+56) units;
special equipment — 2238 (+8) units.
Putin casually talked about Russia's losses
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has said that Russian forces are losing an estimated 20,000 lives a month in Ukraine. This figure is roughly equal to or slightly lower than the number of new military personnel that Russia generates each month.
Military analysts write that Putin has estimated that roughly 5,000 Russian servicemen are killed in action in Ukraine each month, meaning that roughly 15,000 Russian servicemen are wounded, based on a standard three-to-one wounded-to-kill ratio.
ISW cannot confirm the casualty figure announced by Putin, but this figure coincides with the lower limit of Ukrainian reports of Russian casualties.
The commander of the Land Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavlyuk, said on May 2 that Russian troops are losing 25,000 to 30,000 killed and wounded every month.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-