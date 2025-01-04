Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy region — number of victims increases rapidly

Russian occupiers dropped a bomb on a residential building in Sumy region on the afternoon of January 4. It is currently known that 10 people were injured.

Russian strike on high-rise building in Svesa: 10 injured

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that a five-story residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike in the village of Svesa, Shostka District.

So far, the State Emergency Service employees have managed to evacuate 14 people and save the grandmother.

The Russians launched a hostile attack on the residential sector today in the afternoon. As a result of the attack, the entrance from the fifth to the first floors of a five-story residential building was destroyed. A total of 4 apartment buildings were damaged.

High-rise building in Svesa after the Russian strike

According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured, including 2 children. Rescuers continue to conduct emergency recovery and search operations. 2 stationary points of inviolability of local authorities are operating at the place of arrival.

Russian aviation bombed a high-rise building in Sumy region

Today, January 4, the enemy carried out an air strike using KAB on the Sveska community of the Shostka district.

This is reported by the Sumy OVA.

Among the wounded are children. As noted by the OVA, the Russians dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building.