Russian strike on high-rise building in Sumy region — number of victims increases rapidly

Russian occupiers dropped a bomb on a residential building in Sumy region on the afternoon of January 4. It is currently known that 10 people were injured.
Points of attention
- A recent Russian strike on a residential high-rise building in Sumy region left 10 people injured, with 2 children among the victims.
- The bombing resulted in the destruction of the entrance to a five-story residential building and damage to a total of 4 apartment buildings in the area.
- Rescue teams are currently engaged in search and recovery operations, with two invincibility points set up at the site to aid the victims.
- The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported that a five-story residential building in the village of Svesa, Shostka District, was severely damaged in the attack.
- With the number of victims rapidly increasing, the community in Sumy region faces a dire situation following the aerial bombardment by Russian forces.
Russian strike on high-rise building in Svesa: 10 injured
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine noted that a five-story residential building was damaged as a result of a Russian strike in the village of Svesa, Shostka District.
So far, the State Emergency Service employees have managed to evacuate 14 people and save the grandmother.
According to preliminary information, 10 people were injured, including 2 children. Rescuers continue to conduct emergency recovery and search operations. 2 stationary points of inviolability of local authorities are operating at the place of arrival.
Russian aviation bombed a high-rise building in Sumy region
Today, January 4, the enemy carried out an air strike using KAB on the Sveska community of the Shostka district.
This is reported by the Sumy OVA.
Among the wounded are children. As noted by the OVA, the Russians dropped a bomb on a residential high-rise building.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-