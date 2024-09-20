The Norwegian government will significantly increase aid to Ukraine. What is offered?

The Norwegian government proposes to increase aid to Ukraine by NOK 5 billion this year and to allocate at least NOK 15 billion per year until 2030. In general, it is proposed to increase the amount of the Nansen program from 75 to 135 billion Norwegian kroner (11.5 billion euros).

Norway increases aid to Ukraine

The Nansen Program for Ukraine is a Norwegian civil and military support program worth NOK 75 billion for the period 2023-2027.

The distribution between civilian and military support is adopted annually in accordance with the needs of Ukraine.

In 2023, approximately NOK 19.9 billion was distributed from the Nansen programme; NOK 8.9 billion for civil and humanitarian support and NOK 11 billion for military support to Ukraine.

The purpose of the program is to help Ukraine determine its own future, protect its territory and population from Russian attacks, maintain important social functions and reduce human suffering. In addition, the program will contribute to the reconstruction of a safe and free Ukraine.

Norwegian support is based on the needs of Ukraine. Support is coordinated with the Ukrainian authorities and international partners.

Also, the program was extended for three years — from 2027 to 2030.

We proposed to introduce a minimum level of our support for Ukraine, where NOK 15 billion would form the basis of support each year, instead of a ceiling of NOK 75 billion. Jonas Har Støre Prime Minister of Norway

He says that there will be two opportunities a year to consider additional appropriations, beyond what comes into the state budget.

The leader of the Liberals, Guri Melby, is dissatisfied with the level of the package and believes that the authorities primarily take into account that the conflict may last a long time.

NOK 130 billion sounds like a lot, but the government's main step is that they take into account the fact that there will be a conflict that will last until 2030. The war should be over long before then, and more needs to be allocated now. Until then, only promises remain on paper.

The spokesman of the Norwegian-Ukrainian Association of Friends, Jan Ottesen, is also terribly disappointed with the government's proposal.

Now we had a historic opportunity to join and help Ukraine win a military victory, and at the same time celebrate Norway at the international level. We miss this chance. Basically, we will continue to give as little as before for several more years.

Ukraine will produce 155 mm artillery shells under a Norwegian license

The Prime Minister of the country, Jonas Gar Støre, noted that Ukraine has a great need for artillery ammunition to resist Russian aggression. Therefore, the ammunition manufacturer Nammo concluded an agreement that will allow the license production of 155-mm artillery shells to be established in Ukraine. Thanks to this, Ukrainian troops will receive ammunition faster.

Norway will allocate funds to allow Nammo to transfer technology and experience to Ukraine. Minister of Foreign Affairs Espen Bart Eide called cooperation with the Ukrainian defense industry a "wise and effective" way to support Ukraine.