Trump's candidate for vice president of the United States prevented the approval of aid to Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date

Trump's candidate for vice president of the United States prevented the approval of aid to Ukraine

J.D. Vance
Читати українською
Source:  The Times

US vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance, proposed by Republican Donald Trump in the event of his election victory, played a decisive role in delaying the passage of additional funding for assistance to Ukraine by Congress.

Points of attention

  • J.D. Vance, Trump's potential vice-presidential candidate, played a key role in delaying US aid to Ukraine by opposing additional funding allocation.
  • The ongoing political struggle in the US ahead of the elections is impacting Ukraine's ability to receive necessary aid, amidst Russia's conflict and EU concerns about Trump.
  • European politicians are expressing worry over Trump and Vance's stance on NATO defense spending, highlighting disparities among member countries in meeting targets.
  • The situation in Ukraine is dire, with Russian aggression and devastating attacks prompting fears of war crimes and raising urgent concerns about the humanitarian crisis.

What is known about J.D. Vance obstruction of the approval of US aid to Ukraine

The publication notes that Ukraine is currently going through difficult times against the background of a sharp political struggle in the United States on the eve of the presidential elections.

In particular, the journalists note that Trump's chosen candidate for US vice president, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, played a key role in delaying the allocation of additional funding to Ukraine by Congress.

J.D. Vance obstructed Congressional approval of aid to Ukraine
J.D. Vance

In particular, he claimed that the allocated 60 billion dollars of additional aid will not affect the situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

The article notes that the Ukrainian military is forced to defend itself in a war started by Russia, which is close to a stalemate.

As NATO leaders headed for a summit in Washington, Russian missiles hit cities in Ukraine, killing at least 44 people and nearly destroying a major children's cancer hospital in Kyiv. In addition, Ukraine said 20,000 children were missing and fewer than 600 had been rescued. Mykola Kuleba said that Putin is preventing their release because "he clearly understands that every abducted child is a witness to war crimes," the article emphasizes.

What is known about the EU's attitude towards Trump and his team

Donald Trump and JD Vance are also causing concern among European politicians.

Europe must also recognize that Trump and Vance are right that some NATO members are not fulfilling their responsibilities. A year ago, only 11 out of 32 countries met the 2% target. Stoltenberg said that this year it will reach 18. Sir Keir Starmer said that Great Britain will increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP, but not before 2025, the authors of the material emphasize.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
JD Vence: what is essential to know about a possible US vice president
James D. Vance
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's team will demand Biden's resignation if he is removed from the election
Donald Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump is preparing to face Kamala Harris in the event of Biden's withdrawal from the election
Donald Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?