US vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance, proposed by Republican Donald Trump in the event of his election victory, played a decisive role in delaying the passage of additional funding for assistance to Ukraine by Congress.

What is known about J.D. Vance obstruction of the approval of US aid to Ukraine

The publication notes that Ukraine is currently going through difficult times against the background of a sharp political struggle in the United States on the eve of the presidential elections.

In particular, the journalists note that Trump's chosen candidate for US vice president, Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, played a key role in delaying the allocation of additional funding to Ukraine by Congress.

In particular, he claimed that the allocated 60 billion dollars of additional aid will not affect the situation in the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine.

The article notes that the Ukrainian military is forced to defend itself in a war started by Russia, which is close to a stalemate.

As NATO leaders headed for a summit in Washington, Russian missiles hit cities in Ukraine, killing at least 44 people and nearly destroying a major children's cancer hospital in Kyiv. In addition, Ukraine said 20,000 children were missing and fewer than 600 had been rescued. Mykola Kuleba said that Putin is preventing their release because "he clearly understands that every abducted child is a witness to war crimes," the article emphasizes. Share

What is known about the EU's attitude towards Trump and his team

Donald Trump and JD Vance are also causing concern among European politicians.