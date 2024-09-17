Ukraine has achieved a new breakthrough in the use of AI during the war

The authoritative publication Forbes concluded that Ukrainian specialists are increasingly using artificial intelligence in the war against Russian invaders. First of all, journalists drew attention to "killer robots" that mercilessly destroy the enemy.
Points of attention
- Ukraine successfully uses AI warfare to deter Russian aggression and ensure technological superiority.
- New details on the creation of autonomous drones and the unique robot Ratel N.
- The use of killer robots and modern technologies in military operations increases the effectiveness of the defense and offensive of Ukrainian forces.
Artificial intelligence and its role in war
What is important to understand is that Ukraine has received a considerable amount of modern technology from its Western allies and is using it extremely successfully to deter Russian aggression.
In addition, it is noted that 300,000 people were employed in the technology sector in Ukraine at the beginning of the war, and many startups switched to developments that could help the military.
And the Cabinet has created the Brave1 funding platform to allow companies to pitch defense technology products to investors. According to journalists, the mentioned platform received thousands of applications.
According to journalists, drones are already being used in Ukraine that can track and strike enemies without human interaction — "in other words, real killer robots."
In Ukraine, a unique robot was created to rescue soldiers
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov recently officially confirmed that the Ukrainian robot, which can transport several wounded soldiers from the battlefield at once, has already been put into mass production.
What is important to understand, the Ratel H robot can carry 400+ kg of live load.
In addition, it is emphasized that its design allows you to move on difficult terrain, work quietly and efficiently in conditions of low visibility.
Ratel H can be equipped with a variety of installations, such as EW, observation posts, combat modules and demining installations.
