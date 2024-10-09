When will Ukraine have the opportunity to end the war against Russia — Zelensky's answer
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

When will Ukraine have the opportunity to end the war against Russia — Zelensky's answer

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelensky
Читати українською

During his visit to Croatia on October 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he sees a chance in the coming months to lay the preconditions for the Russian-Ukrainian war to end in 2025 on terms acceptable to Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • President Zelensky foresees laying the groundwork for ending the Russian-Ukrainian war by 2025 with support from partner countries.
  • The Victory Plan, including the Fundamentals of Peace document, aims to establish fair conditions for resolving the conflict by November.
  • Ukraine's invitation to NATO is a crucial step in ensuring Europe's geopolitical stability and compelling Russia to halt its aggression.
  • Zelensky emphasizes the country's commitment to ending the war while rejecting any compromise on Ukraine's sovereignty or territories.
  • Despite challenges, Ukraine remains resolute in its efforts to bring peace and security to the region, counting on support from global leaders like President Biden and European allies.

Zelensky announced the probable dates of the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Speaking about the "victory plan", Zelensky said that the document "Fundamentals of Peace", which will outline the detailed conditions for a fair end to the war, will be ready by November. He emphasized that he sees an opportunity in the coming months to lay the foundations for ending the war.

Zelenskyy said this in a public speech at the "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit next to the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrii Plenkovich.

In October, November, December, we have a chance to move things in the direction of peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice — the choice of decisive steps that will allow us to end the war no later than 2025.

Volodymyr Zelensky

Volodymyr Zelensky

President of Ukraine

Also, the President of Ukraine is counting on the help of the partner countries in this matter.

We count on the leadership of President Biden, we rely on the strong and wise steps of Britain, France, Germany and Italy to bring peace and security to Europe. And we count on all of you.

Before that, he noted that inviting Ukraine to NATO is the first point of his "victory plan", because only this will create geopolitical certainty in Europe and force Russia to accept the existence of an unconquered Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to stop the bloodshed

According to the publication's anonymous sources, Zelensky categorically rejects proposals for "trading" Ukraine's sovereignty or territories.

Despite this, the Ukrainian authorities are determined to do everything possible to put an end to the war started by Russia.

The fact that Zelensky is ready to partially change his approach was to be announced during a Rammstein-style meeting this week.

However, it had to be postponed due to the cancellation of Joe Biden's trip to Germany.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia can only be forced to make peace. Zelensky spoke at the UN — video
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia can only be forced to make peace. Zelensky spoke at the UN — video
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Life will win. Zelensky noted the feat of defenders of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Life will win. Zelensky noted the feat of defenders of Ukraine
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine's victory plan. Can Zelensky change his approach
Ukraine wants to stop the bloodshed

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?