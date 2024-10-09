When will Ukraine have the opportunity to end the war against Russia — Zelensky's answer

During his visit to Croatia on October 9, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi said that he sees a chance in the coming months to lay the preconditions for the Russian-Ukrainian war to end in 2025 on terms acceptable to Ukraine.

Zelensky announced the probable dates of the end of Russia's war against Ukraine

Speaking about the "victory plan", Zelensky said that the document "Fundamentals of Peace", which will outline the detailed conditions for a fair end to the war, will be ready by November. He emphasized that he sees an opportunity in the coming months to lay the foundations for ending the war.

Zelenskyy said this in a public speech at the "Ukraine — South-Eastern Europe" summit next to the Prime Minister of Croatia Andrii Plenkovich.

In October, November, December, we have a chance to move things in the direction of peace and lasting stability. The situation on the battlefield creates an opportunity to make this choice — the choice of decisive steps that will allow us to end the war no later than 2025. Volodymyr Zelensky President of Ukraine

Also, the President of Ukraine is counting on the help of the partner countries in this matter.

We count on the leadership of President Biden, we rely on the strong and wise steps of Britain, France, Germany and Italy to bring peace and security to Europe. And we count on all of you. Share

Before that, he noted that inviting Ukraine to NATO is the first point of his "victory plan", because only this will create geopolitical certainty in Europe and force Russia to accept the existence of an unconquered Ukraine.

Ukraine wants to stop the bloodshed

According to the publication's anonymous sources, Zelensky categorically rejects proposals for "trading" Ukraine's sovereignty or territories.

Despite this, the Ukrainian authorities are determined to do everything possible to put an end to the war started by Russia.

The fact that Zelensky is ready to partially change his approach was to be announced during a Rammstein-style meeting this week.