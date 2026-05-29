Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev used the incident with a Russian drone in Romania to make new threats against Europe.

Medvedev threatens the EU as an alleged participant in the war against Russia

After a Russian drone hit a residential building in the Romanian city of Galati, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev made new threats against the countries of the European Union.

He justified possible strikes on the territory of European states by cynically accusing the EU of "war against Russia."

A Russian official cynically stated that the origin of the drone had yet to be established, but in effect admitted that it was Russian.

Citizens of the EU countries, you must realize that your government has unilaterally entered into a war with Russia. So be vigilant and do not be surprised by anything. The peaceful dream is over. Share

Medvedev stated that EU countries are allegedly "direct participants in the war against Russia," and also threatened new strikes.

They better get used to it. This won't be the last time. There's a war going on! And EU citizens, like the population of warring states, shouldn't sleep expecting peaceful nights.

In addition, Medvedev used offensive statements about European politicians and once again repeated Russian propaganda theses about Western support for Ukraine.